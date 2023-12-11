As 2023 unfurls its cinematic tapestry, the Black List emerges once again, spotlighting the most captivating and unproduced scripts as voted by film industry professionals.

“This year, the industry was defined by a debate about the value of writers within it, and I think it’s inevitable that this year’s Black List means more than it has in the past,” said founder of the list Franklin Leonard.

He continued, “I’ve been saying that writing is the lifeblood of the industry for almost twenty years now, and I’ll continue saying it until the industry actually starts acting like it. Now that the strikes are over, I look forward to these and other great scripts getting made so I can watch them as an audience member myself.”

Check out the list below.

The 2023 Black List

49: BAD BOY by Travis Braun

Agency: United Talent Agency

Agent: Charles Ferraro, Zoe Prince

Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment

Managers: Matt Horwitz, Amotz Zakai

A rescue dog suspects his loving new owner is a serial killer.

47: STAKEHORSE by Justin Piasecki

Agency: Paradigm

Agent: Ethan Neale, Mark Ross, Matt Snow

Management Company: Range Media Partners

Managers: Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Michael Kagan

Financier: Amazon/MGM

Production Company: Hidden Pictures

A racetrack veterinarian who runs an off-the-books ER for criminals finds his practice and life in jeopardy when he’s recruited for his patient’s heist.

42: SPOILER by Jordan Rosenbloom

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Zac Frognowski, Adam Klein

After passing on a hot new screenplay, a studio executive finds himself trapped as the protagonist inside the film and must regain control before the credits roll.





25: HEAD GAMES by Colin Liddle

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Anna Jinks

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Erick Mendoza

Production Company: Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Everlast Pictures, Range Media Partners

A corporate spy poses as a personal chef to the disgraced founder of a neuroprosthetics firm in order to steal his seismic-shifting new invention from his secluded villa in Greece.

24: DIDIER by Jackson Kellard

Management Company: Rain

Managers: Lucius Cary, Matt Rosen

The inspiring true story of international soccer icon Didier Drogba and his efforts to end a bloody civil war in his home country of Ivory Coast; not just with the skill of his feet, but also with the power of his voice.

21: HIGH CONCEPT by Alex Kavutskiy, Ryan Perez

Management Company: Artists First

Managers: Haley Jones, Peter Principato, Itay Reiss

Production Company: Vertigo

In the early 2000s, two totally opposite best friends, Mike (an uptight lawyer) and BJ (a stoner slacker), awake one morning to find that they have swapped bodies, are stuck in a time loop, and are afflicted with many other high-concept comedy premises of that era. Drawing upon their knowledge of those type of movies, Mike & BJ must learn their lesson(s) and get their lives back to normal.

21: PATSY by Filipe Coutinho

Management Company: Rain

Managers: Matt Rosen

The untold and unfiltered true story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline, from her humble beginnings in Virginia to her untimely death at the height of her fame

20: FORBIDDEN FRUITS by Meredith Alloway, Lily Houghton

Agency: United Talent Agency / William Morris Entertainment

Agent: Anna Flickinger, Ava Myint, Rachel Viola (Houghton), Annabel Gualazzi, McCall Koenig, Brett Rosen, Sarah Self (Alloway)

Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment

Managers: Trent Hubbard

Production Company: MXN

Free People employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their ‘girl boss’ ways, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate.

20: RETURN TO SENDER by Russell Goldman

Agency: Verve Talent And Literary Agency

Agent: Noah Liebmiller, Olivia Mascheroni, Nicky Mohebbi

Production Company: Comet Pictures, Molly Hallam

When a woman experiences delivery scams that grow increasingly personal and strange, she becomes hellbent on discovering her anonymous sender.

19: FIRST YOU HEAR THEM by Sean Harrigan

Management Company: Empirical Evidence

Managers: Derrick Eppich

Production Company: Platinum Dunes, Cameron Alexander, Gille Klabin

A group of twenty-somethings try the ‘perfect drug’ for the first time. It’s only when they come down from the euphoric high that the hauntings begin: First you hear them. Then you see them. Then they come for you.

19: FORAGERS by Sam Boyer

Management Company: Range Media Partners

Managers: Alain Carles, Tanya Cohen, Andrew Nallathambi

Production Company: Hidden Pictures

When the illegitimate daughter of a Portland billionaire goes missing, her loved ones turn to Juno and Andi, local homesteaders and members of The Foragers – a grassroots network of experts dedicated to finding the lost and bringing them home.

18: CAROUSEL by Rachel Lambert

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Darian Lanzetta

Management Company: Range Media Partners

Managers: Sam Sekoff

Production Company: Saks Picture Company

A family doctor in East Cleveland juggles his personal life, as he reconnects with an old flame, deals with his teenage daughter’s problems, and selling his family’s medical practice.

18: HOT MESS by Shanrah Wakefield

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Bryant Barile

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Tracy Kopulsky

Production Company: Super Special

Sandy was once a formidable investigative reporter until a bungled story destroyed her credibility and forced her into the soul-sucking world of tabloid gossip – now her days are spent covering hot mess celebrity Margot Ford. When a disillusioned Sandy is called to Fiji to follow Margot’s latest hijinks, she discovers a surprise about Margot’s real identity, which sends her on an adventure she never imagined, as the two must team up to take down a massive, sinister corporate plot with global implications, all taking place at a luxury island resort.

17: HIT ME, BABY by Kurt McLeod

Agency: United Talent Agency

Agent: Jordan Lonner

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Erick Mendoza, Sam Warren

After Liv, a world-class hitwoman, breaks up with her boyfriend, Martin, he puts out a massive contract on his own life to get her attention. What Martin doesn’t realize is that it’s an open contract with a 48-hour expiration, so now every assassin in the western hemisphere is coming after him. Liv makes a deal to keep him safe until the contract expires, if he pays her out the full bounty. With the clock ticking, the two must elude some of the world’s most prolific killers.

17: POLO by Nika Burnett

Management Company: Rain Management

Managers: Matt Rosen

Production Company: Water’s End Productions

When a young woman returns home from the Navy, she joins a local water polo team and finds herself fighting a new battle.

17: THE NEST by Aaron Benjamin

Management Company: Housefire Management

Managers: Jon Hersh

Production Company: Housefire Management, Thunder Road

Confined to “the nest,” a Secret Service Sniper gets a strange call on the radio from a deranged mastermind who’s holding his family hostage in a box suite during America’s biggest game — the Super Bowl.

17: WE GOT NEXT by Aaron Goldberg, Alex Goldberg, Michael Goldberg

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: Kate Sharp

Production Company: 926 Productions, Berlanti Schechter Films

The true story of how one daring executive beat the odds to launch the longest-running league in women’s sports: the WNBA

16: 10/24/02 by Connor McKnight

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Bryant Barile

Management Company: Anonymous Content

Managers: Ryan Cunningham, Ian McKnight

Production Company: Temple Hill Entertainment

On one rainy night in October, a man checks into the Mooncrest Motel. He never leaves. A real time, single-location thriller in the aftermath of a heist at Area 51.

16: THE PROFIT by Andrew Ferguson

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Matt Martin, PJ Picon

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Michael Claassen

Production Company: 3AD, Protozoa

The astonishing true story of how an unknown, evangelical Christian immigrant, Bill Hwang, suffered the greatest loss of wealth in American history, gambling away his $35 billion fortune and jeopardizing the entire financial system in under forty eight hours.

15: BETTER HALF by Gaelyn Golde

Management Company: 3 Arts Entertainment

Managers: Nora May

A codependent woman unravels when her best friend gets a boyfriend.

14: FISTMAS by Jack Waz

Agency: United Talent Agency

Agent: Alex Rincon

Management Company: Fourth Wall Entertainment

Managers: Russell Hollander

In order to propose to the girl of his dreams, a lovestruck guy must first survive her hometown’s annual Christmas fighting tournament.

14: LOVE AND WAR AND GUERNICA by Sam Zvibelman

Agency: William Morris Endeavor

Agent: Phil d’Amecourt, Chelsea Radler, Brett Rosen

Management Company: Iconoclast

Managers: Jacob Perlin

Production Company: Saks Picture Company

Against the backdrop of a present-day, war torn, America, Love and War and Guernica is a dark comedy about Neil Mudd, a reporter for the Union who is suffering from writer’s block ever since his break-up, and his engaging with a mysterious horse following him through war torn Los Feliz, California. When the Union recruits Neil for a top secret mission, he and the horse go on an epic journey that, emotionally, serves as a metaphor for the war going on inside Neil’s heart.

14: THE GETAWAY by Mario Kyprianou, Becky Leigh

Management Company: TFC Management // Echo Lake Entertainment

Managers: Brittany Kahan Ward // Trent Hubbard

Production Company: Apatow Productions

A couple on the brink of divorce sets off on a romantic getaway to save their marriage, but when they find that they have inexplicably traveled back in time, they decide to team up to stop their younger selves from ever getting married.

13: RUNNER by Tommy White, Miles Hubley

Agency: William Morris Endeavor

Agent: Olivia Burgher, Peter Dunn, Bash Naran

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Michael Claassen, Noah Rosen

Production Company: Broken Road Productions

High end courier, Hank Malone, has three hours to transport a liver from LAX to a Santa Barbara hospital for immediate transplant surgery. The recipient? A dying seven-year-old girl with the rarest blood type on the planet. If only the head of the Southland’s most dangerous crime syndicate didn’t need the organ too.

13: THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH by Charlie Polinger

Agency: United Talent Agency

Agent: Houston Costa, Carolyn Sivitz

Management Company: Mosaic

Managers: Cullen Conly

Production Company: PictureStart

A grotesquely hilarious dark comedy based on Edgar Allen Poe’s short story “The Masque of the Red Death.”

13: TOXOPLASMOSIS by Andrew Nunnelly

Agency: Buchwald

Agent: Tim Patricia

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Tracy Kopulsky, Erick Mendoza

Production Company: 21 Laps, 3311 Productions

The classic story of boy meets girl, boy loses girl… boy forms unexpected bromance with girl’s cat, who may actually be an intergalactic emissary sent to save humanity from itself.

13: U.P.S.E.T by Ben Bolea

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: Jeff Portnoy

Two border cops in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula find themselves in the crosshairs of Canadian biker gangs, international drug cartels, and shady government agents after intercepting a drug deal gone bad — all the day after an awkward one-night stand.

13: UNT. MISSING CHILD by Brenna Galvin

Management Company: Sugar23

Managers: David Katsman

Financier: Netflix

Production Company: Higher Ground Productions

A mom-fluencer’s life unravels when her child goes missing and an unexpected discovery mires the investigation in a battle of perception. With buried secrets exposed, our mom is forced to take matters into her own hands, turning a simple missing person’s case into a story with twists that even the internet wouldn’t believe.

12: DICKENS VS. ANDERSEN by Henry Oscar Thaler

Management Company: Lit Entertainment Group

Managers: Kendrick Tan

Production Company: Lit Entertainment Group, Lord Miller

Clumsy, awkward Hans Christian Andersen invites himself over to the country home of his idol, Charles Dickens… and overstays his welcome.

12: OUR HOUSE by Will Youmans

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Drew Leffler

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Tracy Kopulsky, Erick Mendoza

When she wins an essay competition, Leila Moseley is brought to Capitol Hill to be honored by the United States Congress, but her luck runs out when the ceremony intersects with a violent insurrection, and she must team up with a group of aides, interns, and nepo babies to battle for survival against a legion of protesters and a secret society.

12: OUR MAN IN MIAMI by Ozzy Inguanzo

Agency: Gersh

Agent: Jonathan Martin

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: Zack Zucker

A Miami construction contractor transforms into a notorious sports agent when he hatches a high-stakes scheme to steal Fidel Castro’s most prized assets — Cuban baseball players — for the New York Yankees. Based on the wild true story.

12: THE GREAT PRETENDER by Kirill Baru, Eric Zimmerman

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: Kate Sharp, Jeff Portnoy

When Tom Hanks, the nicest guy in Hollywood (and someone who looks a lot like him), gets kidnapped, his doppelgänger must step in to save him. In a world of make-believe, it’s hard to know who to trust.

12: THE PEASANT by Will Dunn

Management Company: Think Tank Management

Managers: Tom Drumm

Production Company: Thunder Road Pictures

In the 14th Century, a lone shepherd rages against a company of mercenary knights after they ransack his peaceful peasant community, proving that he is more than he seems.

12: THE PENTESTER by Jesse Quiñones

Agency: Gersh

Agent: Dave Alexander

When a pentester with a perfect track record for breaching his clients’ security systems takes an unusually high-paying job, his success proves to be in vain as he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy where the only way out is forward.

11: BACKCOUNTRY by Kevin Sheridan

Agency: William Morris Endeavor

Agent: Phil d’Amecourt, Eric Darnell, Matt Balick, Max West

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: John Zaozirny

Production Company: Star Thrower Entertainment

Once the future of extreme skiing, Brooks Provence is approached to ski the mountain that nearly ended his life two decades ago — this time alongside a young skier on the brink of stardom. But when disaster falls, Brooks must overcome his past and accomplish the impossible in order to save the lives of those he loves most.

11: BLOOD RUSH by Andrew Ferguson

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Matt Martin, PJ Picon

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Michael Claassen

Financier: Amazon

Production Company: Range Media Partners

In response to a mysterious rise in Miami gang violence, a meticulous FBI agent gets recruited by a covert operations unit, only to discover the enemy they are fighting may not be human.

11: LAST RESORT by Laura Stoltz

Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainment

Managers: Aaron Lipsett

When a grieving woman takes a trip to a posh, Icelandic resort designed to assist its guests with ending their lives, she meets people who finally force her to accept the things she cannot explain.

11: SEA DOGS by Josh Woolf

After two down-on-their-luck lobster fishermen botch a hijacking attempt on the high seas, they are forced to confront the consequences of their actions as they struggle to navigate a world they no longer recognize.

11: THE CROWD by Jack Heller

Production Company: Assemble Media

In a claustrophobic race against time, a woman must unravel the mystery behind a malevolent crowd before she succumbs to their relentless pursuit.

11: THE FINAL SCORE by Will Hettinger

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Michael Charny, Darian Lanzetta

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Managers: Josh Goldenberg, Michael Wilson

Production Company: Jerry Bruckheimer Films

Two FBI agents are pitted against a crew of bank robbers – and each other – as they grapple with order and chaos inside their own department and home lives.

11: THE LIGHT AT THE END by Arun Croll

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Eric Borja, Nadya Panfilov

When a solar event fills the sky with endless light that kills everything it touches, a young woman must find a way to escape the house where she is trapped with a doomsday cultist.

11: THE WOLF IN CHIEFS CLOTHING by Adam Christopher Best

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Nadya Panfilov

Production Company: Writ Large

A lovable loser from a family of criminals becomes the Kansas City Chiefs’ most famous superfan. His newfound status is expensive, so he teams up with his imaginary friend – an anthropomorphic version of the team’s wolf mascot – and goes on a bank-robbing spree.

11: WHAT’S MY AGE AGAIN by Jackson Kellard

Management Company: Rain

Managers: Lucius Cary, Matt Rosen

Production Company: AC3, Bad Grey

The true story of Kansas teenager Jack Bergeson’s meteoric rise and fall after he discovered a loophole in the state’s constitution that allowed him to run for governor, inciting a statewide youth movement that changed politics forever.

10: CHAPERONES by Sarah Rothschild

Agency: Verve

Agent: Parker Davis, Pamela Goldstein, Chase Northington

Production Company: Party Over Here

A single dad tries to bond with his teenage daughter by chaperoning her field trip, only to have to save the world (and possibly her virginity) when an ancient evil is unleashed.

10: PERSONAL BEST by Ryan Hoang Williams

Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment

Managers: Dana Jackson, Amotz Zakai

Based on the true story of James Hogue, a talented student and long-distance runner who was admitted to Princeton University under the false identity of “Alexi Indris-Santana” — an orphaned, self-educated, teenage ranch hand.

10: THE LAST TOWER by Aaron Sala

Agency: Verve

Agent: David Boxerbaum, Nicky Mohebbi

Management Company: Lit Entertainment

Managers: Adam Kolbrenner, Kendrick Tan

When a disaster strikes, a family is trapped in their high-rise Miami hotel. With danger closing in fast, they’re left with only one way to go: Up.

10: UNDYING by Ben Ketai

Agency: Independent Artist Group

Agent: Adam Perry

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Noah Rosen

Financier: Netflix

Production Company: 21 Laps Entertainment

A woman, suffocated by motherhood, has an affair with a man she hasn’t seen since high school… only to discover he has been dead for years.

9: BEYOND THE GRAVE by Maximiliano Hernández

Agency: Gersh

Agent: Dave Alexander

Management Company: Vault Entertainment

Managers: Natalie Thomas

Production Company: Altered LA

Three people at different points of the immigrant experience come together when the mother of a 10-year-old musical prodigy is arrested in an ICE raid.

9: BLASPHEMOUS by Luke Piotrowski

Agency: United Talent Agency

Agent: Emerson Davis, David Park

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Ben Rowe

An inexperienced priest and a charismatic possessed woman form a dark and dangerous bond while on the run from sinister forces within the Catholic church.

9: BOY FALLS FROM SKY by Hunter Toro

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Darian Lanzetta

Management Company: Artists First

Managers: Corrine Aquino

An anxious playwright finds himself tangled in a web of deceit, injury, and intellectual property as he adapts his first Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Inspired by a true story.

9: DIE FAST by Julian Meiojas

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Bryant Barile, Matt Martin

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Faisal Kanaan, Jeff Silver

Following a severe, soon to be fatal, brain injury during a violent attack, an NYPD sergeant embarks on a harrowing journey of vengeance, which leaves her only a few hours of adrenaline-bursting consciousness to hunt down those who took her daughter and killed her husband before she dies.

9: DOWN CAME THE RAIN by Katie Found

Management Company: Anonymous Content

Managers: Ian McKnight

Production Company: Silk Mass

When a woman gives birth to a spider, she begins to question her unraveling reality and the psychological and arachnid horrors of postpartum motherhood.

9: IF I HAD YOUR FACE by Ran Ran Wang

Management Company: Sugar23

Managers: Sukee Chew

When Jo’s best friend, Rina starts dating a white man, she begins transforming into something different: a white woman. Through it all, Jo can’t seem to convince anyone that there is cause for concern. But when three unidentifiable white women turn up dead, Jo realizes that they had all been Asian women who dated the same man, and now that he has Rina in his sights, it’s up to Jo to save her before she becomes his next victim.

9: IMMUNE by Daniel Persitz

Agency: Independent Artist Group

Agent: David Saunders

Production Company: Ballyhoo, Inc

The story of Dr. Maurice Hilleman, the brilliant father of modern vaccines, who by deftly negotiating corporate politics, prevented a deadly pandemic and created the groundbreaking vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and many others that still save eight million lives a year worldwide.

9: KAZAN by Chris Parizo

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: John Zaozirny

Production Company: Bellevue Productions

The story of the tumultuous relationship between Arthur Miller and Elia Kazan – born out of the success of DEATH OF A SALESMAN and destroyed when Elia Kazan named names to the House Committee on Un-American Activities, resulting in two of the greatest works of the 20th century: THE CRUCIBLE and ON THE WATERFRONT.

9: PALETTE by Zach Strauss

Agency: Verve

Agent: Matthew Doyle, Nicky Mohebbi, Ross Putman, Isaiah Williams

Production Company: Anton, Uncle Pete, Ryan Christians

A woman who discovers she is suffering from severe synesthesia gets recruited into the secretive, cult-like industry of color design by a mysterious corporation but then uncovers the bloody, dark, and twisted reality of what it really takes to make the world’s next great hues.

9: THE NOWHERE GAME by Alex Pototsky

Management Company: Writ Large

Managers: Matthew Dartnell, Lauren Dineley

Production Company: PictureStart

Two young women are kidnapped, brought deep into the woods, given a head start, and then hunted down by their sadistic captor all for the pleasure of the online fans of “The Nowhere Game.”

8: FEROCIOUS by Marc Bloom

Agency: Verve

Agent: David Boxerbaum

Management Company: Housefire Management

Managers: Jon Hersh

Production Company: Housefire Management, Mannequin Films, Short Porch Pictures

A team of financially desperate hotel employees embark on a deadly treasure hunt to recover priceless diamonds from a wrecked yacht in the middle of “The Red Triangle,” the world’s most dangerous hunting ground for great white sharks.

8: LURE by Nick Tassoni

Management Company: Entertainment 360

Managers: Marc Mounier

Production Company: Entertainment 360, Spooky Pictures

When a park ranger ventures into the wilderness to find a missing hiker before a storm, she finds herself lured into the woods by a dangerous, unearthly predator mimicking her dead daughter.

8: ROSES by Evan Twohy

Agency: Creative Artists Agency

Agent: Christina Chou, Josh Pearl

Management Company: Grandview

Managers: Meredith Bajana

Production Company: Ryan Christians, Dan Kagan

A married man takes his girlfriend on a romantic getaway to a villa. There is a swimming pool.

8: SUNDOWN by Nick Hurwitch

Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainm

Managers: Joseph Cavalier

Monsters that roam in daylight keep a small, rural family confined to a nocturnal lifestyle. But when their son starts to question the monsters’ existence, his parents must see how far they’re willing to go to keep him safe.

8: THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM by Jake Disch

Management Company: Bellevue Productions

Managers: John Zaozirny, Zack Zucker

Production Company: Bay Mills Studios, Bellevue Productions

On November 1, 2022, FTX was valued at $32 billion. On November 11, 2022, it filed for bankruptcy. This is the incredible true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of FTX and its enigmatic founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

8: THE STRATFORD WIFE by Sarah E Sinclair

Agency: Verve

Agent: Manal Hammad, Adam Levine, Noah Liebmiller, Olivia Mascheroni, Liz Parker, Jessica Zou

Management Company: Untitled Entertainment

Managers: Jennifer Levine

Anne Hathaway, a rebellious woman who has a way with words, weds William Shakespeare, an aspiring actor ten years her junior. They form a plan to sell her plays anonymously. But when William travels to London, Anne is stunned to learn he takes all the credit for himself, leaving her to forever live in the shadow of the greatest playwright to ever live.

8: WOODWORK by Abiel Bruhn

Management Company: Housefire Management

Managers: Jon Hersh

Production Company: Temple Hill Entertainment

While settling his mother’s estate, awkward loner James reunites with his long-lost brother Rob who oozes wealth, charm, and confidence — but the chance encounter leads to a twisted game of wits and violence.

7: 8 HABITS OF HIGHLY MURDEROUS PEOPLE by Michael Boyle

Management Company: Artists First

Managers: Evan Cavic

Production Company: Davis Entertainment

Psychologist Dr. Martin Park specializes in working with clients trying to curtail extreme violent urges. However, when a series of brutally murdered bodies are discovered in his small New England hometown, it’s up to Martin to figure out which of his patients is responsible.

7: AMERICAN DREAMS by Tricia Lee

Management Company: Neon Kite

Managers: Jay T. Glazer

Production Company: Anvil FilmsIn the not-so-distant future, an Asian-American woman works at a company where you can hire people to write your dreams. When one of her clients mysteriously dies, she realizes that those who have the power to write your dreams, also have the power to write your nightmares.

7: BLOW UP THE CHAT by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo

Agency: Independent Artist Group

Agent: Adam Perry

Management Company: 3 Arts Entertainment

Managers: Olivia Gerke

Financier: Warner Bros

Production Company: Temple Hill Entertainment

When their embarrassing, sometimes filthy, possibly cancellable group chat falls into the wrong hands, a group of dudes must go on a madcap scavenger hunt around town to appease a mysterious blackmailer.

7: BOXMAN by Adam Yorke

Agency: The Characters Talent Agency

Agent: Brent Jordan Sherman

Management Company: Heroes and Villains Entertainm

Managers: Joseph Cavalier

Financier: Lionsgate

Production Company: 42, Range Media Partners

After a botched bank heist leaves nineteen people locked inside a state-of-the- art vault, the FBI recruits the world’s foremost box-man from federal prison so he can break them out before they suffocate inside.

7: DISPLACEMENT by Chiara Atik

Agency: William Morris Endeavor

Agent: Hannah Davis

Management Company: Think Tank Management

Managers: Tom Drumm

Production Company: Bond Group

What’s worse than a cruise? Being a twenty seven year old single woman chaperoning your ninety something grandparents on one, right after a crippling break-up.

7: HARNESS by Leigh Janiak

Agency: Verve

Agent: Bryan Besser, Noah Liebmiller

In the violent world of underground horse racing, a wannabe female jockey and her trainer brother-in-law become entangled in an illicit relationship full of blood, sweat, and sex that pushes the limits of their bodies and the law.

7: MOLEPEOPLE by Nathan Elston

Agency: United Talent Agency

Agent: Eni Akintade, Talia Myers

Production Company: Boulderlight, Rough House

When an unhoused teen turns up brutally murdered, his estranged brother searches for answers in the underworld of New York City and uncovers a series of horrifying crimes hiding deep in the abandoned subway systems.

7: OLD TIME HOCKEY by Kevin Jakubowski

Agency: Gersh

Agent: Greg Pedicin, David Rubin

Management Company: Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment

Managers: Josh Goldenberg

Production Company: Skydance Entertainment

A forty-three-year-old snowplow driver decides to get his high school hockey team back together to play a state championship game.

7: PEOPLE WALK DOGS LATE AT NIGHT IN THE SUBURBS by Drake Wootton

A charming high school math teacher – about to be a father – comes up with a plan to course correct his life after having an affair with his student.

7: PLEASE COME BACK by Mike George

Management Company: Echo Lake Entertainment

Managers: Adam Riback, Amotz Zakai

Production Company: Echo Lake Entertainment

A young couple who perform rituals to raise people from the dead get more than they bargained for when they attempt to re-animate a young girl who doesn’t remember how she died.

7: PROPEL by Jeremy Marwick

Management Company: Empirical Evidence

Managers: Derrick Eppich, Daniel Seco

A commercial diver fights to survive after a boating accident leaves her for dead underwater.

7: UNNIE by Lynn Yu

Agency: Verve

Agent: Michael Chung, Pamela Goldstein, Jessica Zou

Management Company: Code Management

Managers: Rick Berg, Rich Freeman

In the cut throat world of K-POP, a group’s debut is threatened when someone begins to violently attack its members.