The 77th annual Emmy Awards were really fun. Nate Bargatze was the perfect host, and he did a gimmick where if people spoke over 45 seconds during acceptance speeches, he would dock money from the Boys and Girls Club of America, which was an ongoing, hilarious bit.

Shows like The Studio and Hacks cleaned up, and there were a bunch of surprises as well. It really was a fun night celebrating TV's finest talents.

Let's break down the winners below.

2025 Emmy Award Winners Outstanding Drama Series Andor The Diplomat The Last of Us Paradise The Pitt - WINNER Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking The Studio - WINNER What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Adolescence - WINNER Black Mirror Dying for Sex Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story The Penguin Sirens Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Adam Scott, Severance Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER Kathy Bates, Matlock Keri Russell, The Diplomat Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series James Marsden, Paradise Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus John Turturro, Severance Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER Zack Cherry, Severance Walton Goggins, The White Lotu Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Julianne Nicholson, Paradise Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus Parker Posey, The White Lotus Patricia Arquette, Severance Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jason Segel, Shrinking Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Uzo Aduba, The Residence Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Harrison Ford, Shrinking Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER Ike Barinholtz, The Studio Michael Urie, Shrinking Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Catherine O’Hara, The Studio Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Jessica Williams, Shrinking Kathryn Hahn, The Studio Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief Colin Farrell, The Penguin Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin - WINNER Meghann Fahy, Sirens Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Ashley Walters, Adolescence Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Christine Tremarco, Adolescence Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Forest Whitaker, Andor Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us Scott Glenn, The White Lotus Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt - WINNER Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Catherine O'Hara, The Last Of Us Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale Gwendoline Christie, Severance Jane Alexander, Severance Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us Merritt Wever, Severance - WINNER Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Mackie, The Studio Bryan Cranston, The Studio -WINNER Dave Franco, The Studio Jon Bernthal, The Bear Martin Scorsese, The Studio Ron Howard, The Studio Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear Julianne Nicholson, Hacks - WINNER Olivia Colman, The Bear Robby Hoffman, Hacks Zoë Kravitz, The Studio Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race RuPaul’s Drag Race Survivor Top Chef The Traitors - WINNER Outstanding Structured Reality Program Antiques Roadshow Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Love Is Blind Queer Eye - WINNER Shark Tank Outstanding Structured Reality Program America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Love on the Spectrum - WINNER RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Welcome to Wrexham Outstanding Game Show Celebrity Family Feud Jeopardy! - WINNER The Price Is Right Wheel of Fortune Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program Alan Cumming, The Traitors - WINNER Jeff Probst, Survivor Kristen Kish, Top Chef RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank Outstanding Talk Series The Daily Show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - WINNER Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER Saturday Night Live Outstanding Animated Program Arcane - WINNER Bob’s Burgers Common Side Effects Love, Death + Robots The Simpsons Outstanding Television Movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy The Gorge Mountainhead Nonnas Rebel Ridge - WINNER Outstanding Variety Special (Live) The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar Beyoncé Bowl The Oscars SNL50: The Anniversary Special - WINNER SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adam Sandler: Love You Ali Wong: Single Lady Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor - WINNER Sarah Silverman: Postmortem Your Friend, Nate Bargatze Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series 100 Foot Wave - WINNER Chef’s Table Simone Biles: Rising Social Studies SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special Deaf President Now! Martha Pee-wee as Himself - WINNER Sly Lives! Will and Harper Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Dan Gilroy, Andor - WINNER Joe Sachs, The Pitt R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt Dan Erickson, Severance Will Smith, Slow Horses Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio - WINNER Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series The Daily Show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER Saturday Night Live Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction (Hosted Nonfiction) Conan O’Brien Must Go - WINNER The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Finger the Pule: MAGA: The Next Generation Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Tucci in Italy Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Lucia Aniello, Hacks James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Janus Metz, Andor Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt John Wells, The Pitt Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance Ben Stiller, Severance Adam Randall, Slow Horses - WINNER Mike White, The White Lotus Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Philip Barantini, Adolescence - WINNER Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex Helen Shaver, The Penguin Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin Nicole Kassell, Sirens Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

