The 77th annual Emmy Awards were really fun. Nate Bargatze was the perfect host, and he did a gimmick where if people spoke over 45 seconds during acceptance speeches, he would dock money from the Boys and Girls Club of America, which was an ongoing, hilarious bit.

Shows like The Studio and Hacks cleaned up, and there were a bunch of surprises as well. It really was a fun night celebrating TV's finest talents.

Let's break down the winners below.

2025 Emmy Award Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence - WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Sirens

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Adam Scott, Severance

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

James Marsden, Paradise

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER

Zack Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotu

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin - WINNER

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt - WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Catherine O'Hara, The Last Of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Jane Alexander, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance - WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Bryan Cranston, The Studio -WINNER

Dave Franco, The Studio

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks - WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye - WINNER

Shark Tank

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum - WINNER

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! - WINNER

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming, The Traitors - WINNER

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - WINNER

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane - WINNER

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge - WINNER

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special - WINNER

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor - WINNER

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

100 Foot Wave - WINNER

Chef’s Table

Simone Biles: Rising

Social Studies

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Deaf President Now!

Martha

Pee-wee as Himself - WINNER

Sly Lives!

Will and Harper

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor - WINNER

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio - WINNER

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction (Hosted Nonfiction)

Conan O’Brien Must Go - WINNER

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Finger the Pule: MAGA: The Next Generation

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Tucci in Italy

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses - WINNER

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence - WINNER

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Did your favorites win?

Let me know what you think in the comments.

