For those who have been interested in trying out the Accsoon CineView M7 series of production monitors, but were waiting for the series to include camera control features for your favorite Canon or Sony cameras, well, then, we've got news for you!

Accsoon has announced that it is rolling out a new update to its CineView M7 series production monitors that adds the camera control feature to select Canon and Sony cameras. This firmware update is free to download and install with no additional charges or licensing fees.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get this update, and which Canon and Sony cameras it will add camera control feature support for.

Accsoon CineView M7 Series Launched earlier this summer , the Accsoon CineView M7 Series of production monitors includes the M7 model and the M7 Pro model. Both are designed to be “all-in-one” workstations. The CineView M7 Pro, in particular, will feature integrated long-range wireless video transmitter and receiver capabilities, which will help it seamlessly connect to any Accsoon CineView transmitter. The CineView M7 Pro will also leverage Accsoon’s patented Dual-Band transmission technology for ultra-low latency wireless monitoring as a means to help shooters nail every shot with cinematic-grade tools like LUT box, false color, and waveforms controlled through customizable buttons. Both models aim to help redefine smart monitoring, with the M7 Pro notably being powered by 8K high-performance processors and a smart operating system that has been designed to adapt to the evolving needs of modern production.