While the AI news just keeps coming in, we have more advancements in the world of AI to share with you. And, just like the last few major announcements, this one’s quite exciting and/or concerning to those in the animation space.

In a partnership between the generative AI platform Pika Labs (which we’ve covered before) and the AI audio platform ElevenLabs (which we’ve also covered before), Pika’s platform will now provide a new Lip Sync feature that will allow creators to give words to their AI-generated characters in their AI-generated videos.

Let’s take a look at how this new technology works, plus check out how it looks so far.

AI-Powered Lip Sync With AI moving as fast as it is, it’s hard to nail down any definitive statements about the technology and just how useful it might be today or tomorrow. The news of OpenAI’s longer-form generative video platform Sora really blew everything we knew about video AI out of the water, so in the wake, we’re still scrambling to understand what is and is not possible. However, we’ve known for some time that lip sync has been difficult for generative AI videos to pull off. There are probably a lot of reasons for this, but it’s also always been probable that it would eventually be solved. And that appears to be the case now. Here are some examples shared by Pika Labs of this new AI technology in action.