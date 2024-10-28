Last week, we received a pretty fun tweet aimed at No Film School about how recent advances in AI were soon going to take the jobs of both execs and writers.

As No Film School's resident screenwriter, I called bullshit.

I've played with lots of AI programs and found them all to be banal and useless. To me, writing is something you do with your soul.

But I'm also aware other people maybe feel different about this kind of stuff. Enter Matt Allen, an AI enthusiast and WGA writer who says he and his writing partner, Krista Suh use AI to crank out pages in short times.

We decided that we should each put our points of view to the test in a challenge.

Let's dive in.

Who's the Better Writer: Human ot AI? After the initial chat, Matt assured me that AI could write a better then pages than I could in just a couple hours. I was highly skeptical. So we set out that Matt and Krista would use AI to create ten pages that they would play with and edit in just two hours. And I would have a week to do my ten pages. To make this totally fair, we had Google Gemini create a random logline. The logline was: "A burnt-out bodyguard and a naive, fame-obsessed pop star must team up to take down a ruthless crime syndicate after accidentally witnessing a murder, leading to a series of chaotic mishaps and unlikely friendships." Once we got that, Matt and Krista used AI and wrote their ten pages in two hours and thirty minutes. I took a walk to think about it. And over the next week, I did an outline, wrote the ten pages. Then rewrote them. The screenplays are below. We saved them at SCRIPT A and SCRIPT B. They are just the first ten pages. Each of them ends during a scene. Now, we're turning to you to do the judging. We want to know: 1) Which pages are more compelling? 2) Which one do you want to read more of? and 3) What pages do you think are AI? Check out the scripts below and then vote on X for which you think is better. You have one week to vote.

Script A.pdf

Script B.pdf

In order to vote, head over to X and cast your ballot!

And let us know what you think in the comments.