Recently, I got an email from a No Film School reader asking me the difference between a screenwriter and a scriptwriter.

Rather than just emailing the answer, I figured we should write about it here.

So, today, I want to go over the minuscule differences between the two terms. You don't have to worry about using them wrong, and I bet this never comes up, but we should have the strict definitions on file.

Let's dive in.

What is a Screenwriter? A screenwriter is a person who writes the story and dialogue for a movie or TV show. They're in charge of creating the blueprint for something that appears on a screen, whether that be big or small.

The Job of a Screenwriter Screenwriters work closely with directors, producers, and executives to bring stories to the screen. Their job is to get visual descriptions on the page in order to help bring the story to life on screen.

What is a Scriptwriter? ​The term scriptwriter refers to a storyteller who writes things for any part of media, including films, TV shows, video games, radio dramas, stage plays, and corporate videos.

What is the Job of a Scriptwriter? They collaborate with a company, a director, or a studio in order to tell a story. Given the difference between mediums, their work can range between telling a full story, following corporate instructions, or teaching someone something.

Screenwriter Vs. Scriptwriter At its basal level, the only difference between a screenwriter and a scriptwriter is the idea that one specializes in movies and TV, and the other works in every possible medium that would need a script. Each person is required to write a screenplay and to add visuals and dialogue when needed. So, while you can use them interchangeably, you should use screenwriter when speaking about movies and TV.

Summing Up the Screenwriter vs. Scriptwriter Debate So, there have it. Now you know when and where to use the proper terms. To me, being a screenwriter is one of the best jobs in the world. and being a scriptwriter is great, too. You get to use your imagination to tell stories to people and get to engage emotionally with the audience. It's a big burden, but it's one I gladly carry.

Let me know what you think in the comments.