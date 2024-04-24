amaran is formally the sister brand of Aputure, which is a filmmaker forward company. but amaran, is now going to focus on content creators to help them develop products for the new social media age.

Check out everything we learned below.

Newly Independent amaran On What's in Store For the Future We catch up with amaran on their split from Aputure at NAB 2024. The lovely ladies from Cinematography for Actors conducted an incredibly informative interview. They dug into how accessible it is for a content creator to work with these lighting kits on mobile and in studios. The lights are large for studios and then they have compact ones for mobile users. They're working actively to develop new products with influencers themselves, creating stuff based on situations they find themselves in every day. the UX and UI is way more intuitive as well, so not-as-advanced filmmakers can use them with ease. Let me know what you think in the comments.

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.