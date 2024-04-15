Big news from the lighting world at NAB as the popular creator-oriented sect amaran, previously of Aputure, is splitting off independently.

VP of marketing Aaron Tsai explains the initiative here:

”I am thrilled to embark on this journey with amaran, a brand committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in serving content creators.



I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with talented content creators to pioneer innovative and captivating storytelling and product creation, propelling our brand to become the undisputed superpower of content creation.”

Good news for the lighting market as it sounds like the independent spin-off will lead to more lighting options for filmmakers on every tier. amaran particularly is suited for from digital-first creators to student and indie filmmakers.

Affordable, quality lighting that indie filmmakers and video creators at any level can get their hands on is always welcome here at No Film School. Keep in touch with more news as amaran develops.

Keep up with our NAB 2024 coverage here.



No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.