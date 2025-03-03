In this episode of No Film School, GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman dive into the Amazon acquisition of James Bond, what it means for the future of the franchise, and whether Bond spin-offs are inevitable. They also discuss IP fatigue and how streamers are expanding globally to combat it. Then, filmmaker Elle Roth-Brunet joins the show to talk about her unconventional journey into producing, demystifying indie film financing, and why tough conversations are essential in production.

In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, and Elle Roth-Brunet discuss: The history of James Bond’s ownership and what Amazon’s billion-dollar deal changes

The risk of oversaturation—is Bond headed toward Marvel/Star Wars territory?

The global market shift that keeps franchise fatigue at bay

How Bond’s new freedom could lure filmmakers like Christopher Nolan

Elle Roth-Brunet’s journey from marketing to film producing

The reality of indie film financing—debt vs. equity vs. deficit financing

The importance of clear producer roles in today's industry

Spotify

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.