Who doesn’t love a good wide shot? Or, better yet, who doesn’t love having the range and flexibility to go as wide as possible, especially when shooting with anamorphic lenses for a project? Well, with this deeply cinematographic desire at the heart of the endeavor, Atlas Lens Co. has announced that they’re here to go as wide as possible with their latest line of Orion 2x anamorphic lenses.

Let’s take a look at these latest lenses to join Atlas Lens Co.’s anamorphic series, as well as explore how you can use this entire set to go wider on your anamorphic shoots than ever before.

The World’s Widest Production Anamorphic Lens First, let’s look at the new 18mm Orion Series lens launched by Atlas Lens Co., which is set to be the world’s widest-production anamorphic lens. Upon its release, this Orion Series 18mm will provide the widest ultra-wide-angle perspective that we’ve ever seen. It will also provide the widest horizontal field-of-view out of any Cinemascope 35mm motion picture camera lens with its close focus of 18” / 45.72cm and its 140-degree horizontal field-of-view. If you want to shoot as wide as possible with an anamorphic setup, this is going to be the new best lens for the widest possible cinematography. Until that is, someone builds a wider one.

Atlas Lens Co. New Anamorphic Lenses But Altas Lens Co. isn’t just releasing a new 18mm T2, they’ve also announced a new 135mm T2.2 and 200mm T2.2 as part of their Orion 2x anamorphic lens series. The 135mm should be great for all types of anamorphic close-ups that you might want to shoot and give you a pristine long lens option for your set. The 200mm T2.2 lens will also now become the longest focal length in this Orion series and will push the full series’ range to go all the way from 18mm to 200mm, which should cover pretty much anything any DP or crew might ever need on set. So now the full Atlas Lens Co. Orion 2x anamorphic lens includes: 18mm

21mm

25mm

32mm

40mm

50mm

65mm

80mm

100mm

135mm

200mm