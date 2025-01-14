Another day, another major update from a company that might still be facing sanctions or a possible drone ban in the United States . But regardless of any pending sanctions, DJI is still hard at work churning out new drones and gear.

Following up on the announcement of a new DJI 04 Air Unit series , DJI has just announced a new all-in-one vlog camera drone with the DJI Flip. Aimed at beginners and novice aerial videographers, this sub-249g drone can be operated with or without a controller and has a variety of auto-flying modes.

It also features a pretty decent camera for a sub-$500 price point that can record 4K video at up to 100fps and shoot 10-bit clips with D-Log M. Let’s take a look at this new vlog camera drone and what it could mean for the future of the industry.

The DJI Flip Vlog Camera Drone Featuring a 48MP camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor capable of high-resolution photos and 4K video, this new DJI Flip is more than its lightweight and easy-to-use packaging may suggest. “Building on the success of our consumer camera drones, we are introducing DJI Flip to combine the simplicity of the DJI Neo with the stunning photo capabilities of the DJI Mini to make both aerial photography and close-up portraits accessible for everyone. DJI Flip combines creative tools like AI subject tracking and intelligent shooting modes with safety features like our latest foldable propeller guards and automatic braking, making it easier than ever for people to capture stunning aerial footage no matter their level of photography or drone expertise.” — Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. Weighing less than 250g and featuring foldable full-coverage propeller guards, this Flip is set to be ultra-safe and reliable in flight—along with its photo and video exploits.

HDR 4K Video Now, the DJI Flip does offer some pretty decent video recording specs too which might make it a sneaky option as a very-affordable camera drone for aerial cinematography needs. It’s not going to be top-of-the-line, but with its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor featuring Dual Native ISO Fusion, f/1.7 aperture, and 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels making it capable of 4x, it brings some nice HDR imaging. The DJI Flip will be able to record HDR video at 4K resolution and up to 60 frames per second, as well as slow-motion recording at 4K/100fps and 10-bit D-Log M color mode. Plus, a 4:3-aspect-ratio CMOS sensor provides enough space for vertical crops while maintaining a 2.7k resolution, optimized for smartphone viewing and social media without any cropping needed. The Flip will also feature DJI’s intelligent shooting features, including these shot types: MasterShots: Allows DJI Flip to automatically perform diverse camera movements, shooting multiple clips and editing them with music, cuts, and effects for fast and simplified cinematic footage.

Hyperlapse: Select from four options, including Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoint to capture timelapse footage at up to 4K horizontally or 2.7K vertically.

FocusTrack: Find creative ways to follow your subject with FocusTrack. The suite includes ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0, three powerful storytelling tools.

Panorama: Supports shooting 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos to capture magnificent landscapes. DJI Flip Camera Drone DJI