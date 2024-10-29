For all of you who operate outside of the Apple yearly announcement calendar, it might seem like Apple is coming out with new chips and computers every month. And while it’s not actually THAT often, Apple does release a lot of new products throughout the year so it is understandably a bit hard to keep up.

Still, this latest announcement of a new Mac Mini is indeed significant and worth pausing to check out. Now equipped with the latest M4 silicon, this new Mac Mini will support ray tracing for the first time and will be highly powered by more Apple Intelligence tools and features.

Plus, with a $599 starting point with the regular M4 chip (and a more powerful M4 Pro model starting at $1,399), Apple might have made a worthy contender for a solid video editing machine for those looking to get started as an AI-enabled video editor today.

Apple’s New Mac Mini Apple has announced that this new Mac Mini will feature a significant redesign making it much smaller (measuring just five inches in both width and length). Models will ship with 16GB of RAM by default, yet even with advanced speed and storage Apple reports that the Mac Mini’s will remain tiny and cool with a new thermal structure. The M4 Mac Mini will also feature two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, as well as ethernet, HDMI, and three more USB-C / Thunderbolt ports on the back.

M4 Chip Performance Apple For those interested in the new M4 Mac Mini for video editing, this latest version will indeed be more powerful with 14 CPU and 20 GPU cores. RAM configuration options will range up to 32GB for the regular M4 model and up to 64GB for the M4 Pro. The Mac Mini will also be able to reach 8TB of storage—again, quite a large number for such a tiny device. There is also an option for 10 gigabit ethernet for those who might be interested.