In what might be the single-greatest YouTube title of all time, Tony & Chelsea Northrup posed a simple question in their latest video—”Should Apple make a camera?” And, the more you unpack this premise, the more questions spring out of this hypothetical idea.

And while this video from Tony and Chelsea Northrup might be more photography-focused than videography, the question is just as interesting to those who work in film and video as well. So, whether you’re a devoted Apple-head, an Android-hater, or simply a video pro looking toward the future, here’s what we can unpack from this premise.