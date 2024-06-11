After getting a first teaser glance at the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera system during Apple’s 2024 WWDC event yesterday , we finally have more concrete details to share with you about this new immersive camera and its immersive video capabilities.

Obviously designed to partner with the Apple Vision Pro, the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera is set to become the first-ever commercial camera system to support Apple Immersive Video as it will be able to capture 8K, 3D video with a 180-degree field of view, and Spatial Audio to fully transport viewers to the center of the action with using Vision Pro headsets.

Blackmagic has also shared more details about how DaVinci Resolve will be updated to be the first ever post-production software to also support Apple Immersive Video and, together with this new URSA Cine Immersive camera, is the first major VR content-producing workflow.

End-to-End Apple Immersive Video Workflow Apple Immersive Video help.apple.com While we’ll explore the camera itself and get into more details about the coming DaVinci Resolve update below, here’s some more context into what Blackmagic is aiming to achieve with this new end-to-end workflow system. “We are thrilled to announce the first-ever commercial camera system and post-production software that supports Apple Immersive Video, giving professional filmmakers the tools to create remarkable stories with this powerful new format pioneered by Apple. Built on the new URSA Cine platform, URSA Cine Immersive features a fixed, custom, stereoscopic 3D lens system with dual 8K image sensors that can capture 16 stops of dynamic range. With this innovative system, filmmakers can record remarkable moments like action-packed scenes, unique perspectives, stunning landscapes, intimate performances, and more, all with incredible fidelity, offering viewers an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion.” — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. And, as you can read from Petty’s quote above, this new URSA Cine Immersive camera boasts some pretty impressive specs—especially with its dual 8K image sensors. A strong follow-up to the company’s URSA Cine 12K and 17K cameras indeed.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Camera Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Camera Blackmagic Design A few more details about the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera are that it will feature a fixed, custom lens system pre-installed on the body, which is designed specifically for Apple Immersive Video. The sensor itself will deliver 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye with pixel level synchronization and an incredible 16 stops of dynamic range, so shooters and cinematographers can shoot 90fps stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content to a single file. Blackmagic has also shared that the custom lens system is designed specifically for URSA Cine’s large format image sensor with extremely accurate positional data that are read and stored at the time of manufacturing. This means that all this immersive lens data — which is mapped, calibrated, and stored per eye — will then travel through post-production in the Blackmagic RAW file itself. Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Features Dual custom lens system for shooting Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.

8K stereoscopic 3D immersive image capture.

8160 x 7200 resolution per eye with pixel-level synchronization.

Massive 16 stops of dynamic range.

Lightweight, robust camera body with industry-standard connections.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

Dual 90 fps capture to a single Blackmagic RAW file.

Includes high-performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording.

High-speed Wi-Fi, 10G Ethernet, or mobile data for network connections.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production.

Editing Apple Immersive Video in DaVinci Resolve Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Camera on a drone Blackmagic Design On top of the camera innovations, Blackmagic has announced that an updated version of DaVinci Resolve will introduce powerful new features to create a comprehensive workflow for immersive video on Apple Vision Pro. Blackmagic customers will be able to edit Apple Immersive Video shot on the URSA Cine Immersive camera. Plus a new immersive video viewer will let editors pan, tilt, and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or on Apple Vision Pro for an even more immersive editing experience. There will also be transitions rendered by Apple Vision Pro which will also be able to be bypassed using FCP XML metadata, giving editors clean master files. Export presets will enable quick output into a package that can be viewed directly on Apple Vision Pro. DaVinci Resolve Immersive Features Support for monitoring on Apple Vision Pro from the DaVinci Resolve timeline.

Ability to edit Blackmagic RAW Immersive video shot on Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive.

Immersive video viewer for pan, tilt, and roll.

Automatic recognition of Apple Immersive Video (left and right eye) for dual file stereo immersive content.

Option to bypass transitions rendered by Apple Vision Pro.

Export and deliver native files for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.