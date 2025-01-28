As we’ll see in our camera survey from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, one of the top camera choices by filmmakers and DPs on many of the best and brightest features and shorts was—unsurprisingly—the ARRI ALEXA 35.

This has been an industry trend for several years now, and ARRI cameras often dominate the lists of preferred cameras from high-end cinematographers and working commercial DPs. However, a new trend is emerging: Brands like Sony, Blackmagic, and Canon are releasing more affordable and easier-to-access versions of some of their top cine cameras.

And the day for ARRI to release a more affordable entry model for their ALEXA 35 is finally here. Let’s take a look at the new ALEXA 35 base model and explore what it’s set to retain from the original ALEXA 35 and what it’s set to drop to achieve its price point of just around $50,000 at launch.

Introducing the ALEXA 35 Base Model Set to be dubbed by ARRI as the new ALEXA 35 Base Model (whereas the original ALEXA 35 will now be called the ALEXA 35 Premium Model), this new base model is set to be nearly identical to the original ALEXA 35 other than a blue jog wheel that will help identify Base Model cameras at rental houses. Both of these models will feature the same Super 35 sensor, industry-leading 17 stops of dynamic range, REVEAL Color Science, and ARRI image quality. As far as core features go, this new ALEXA 35 Base Model will include ProRes recording up to 60 fps in 4K 16:9 and other formats, ARRI Look File (CDL and 3D LUT) support, Enhanced Sensitivity modes up to EI 6400, and three independent 10-bit monitoring outputs in SDR and HDR color spaces.

A Future-Proof Camera Along with the news of this new ALEXA 35 Base Model simply coming into existence, ARRI has also announced that they’re releasing a new feature licensing concept that is set to make the camera future-proof by allowing owners to unlock specialist and high-end features whenever they need them. Each of the licenses can be installed for seven days, 30 days, one year, or permanently, so owner-operators can activate them for a short-form job, a longer-term project, or a new career direction. The ALEXA 35 Base model will adapt and grow with the customer, giving them a more accessible route to ARRI image quality and also helping them to progress. The five individual licenses are set to include: ‘120 fps’ for higher frame rates

‘ARRIRAW’ for uncompressed image quality

‘Open Gate/Anamorphic’ for the full 4.6K sensor area and anamorphic modes

‘Pre-record’ for up to 20 seconds of buffered pre-recording before the record button is pressed

‘Look’ for in-camera ARRI Textures, the ARRI Look Library, and Custom Color Management With these five licenses installed, these new Base model versions will become as fully featured as the Premium models. ARRI also notes that there will also be a temporary or permanent Premium License that combines all five individual licenses in a cost-effective bundle. If it is purchased permanently, without any other license having previously been installed, then customers will have spent no more than the price of a Premium model. ARRI ALEXA 35 Lineup www.arri.com