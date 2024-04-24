Despite all the buzz around the Sony VENICE and BURANO gunning for the indie cinematic camera throne, ARRI is still a leading choice for filmmakers aiming for an affordable cinematic look. Considering their focus on cinema cameras, this NAB news might be surprising.

At NAB 2024 this year ARRI was showing off their new LIVE attachment for the ALEXA 35. This attachment can link up to your traditional ALEXA 35 camera body, but super powers it up for live broadcast specific shoots like sporting events and concert shoots.

Let's learn a little bit more with our first-hand NAB coverage in the video below.

NAB 2024: Hands On With the Brand New Arri Alexa 35 Live Continuing our coverage with Cinematography for Actors, we get to check the live attachment called the LPS1. As you can see in the video, the attachment enhances the ALEXA 35 with 17 stops, brand new ARRI color features, multiple video return features, and a ton more. What's especially cool is that this is simply an attachment, so you don't have to buy or rent an entirely new broadcast camera for specific shoots—just an all-in-one removable attachment. Enjoy the video and let us know what you think in the comments.