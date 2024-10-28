As the Austin Film Festival wraps up its conference weekend, the big winners from this year’s screenplay and film competitions have been announced. Known as one of the best writers’ festivals in the world, this year’s festival has not disappointed as attendees have heard some great pitches, read some great scripts, and learned quite a bit about the art of screenwriting.

We’ve also all seen some great films as well as gotten to host a round-table on micro-budget filmmaking with some talented filmmakers from this year’s festival.

To honor the best and brightest from this year’s competitions though let’s look at the award winners.

Austin Film Festival 2024 Award Winners Announced during this year’s AFF Award Luncheon, both the screenplay and film winners took the stage along with some big and inspirational names in the industry including Robin Swicord, Kathleen Kennedy, Ronald D. Moore, Justin Marks, and Rachel Kondo. Comedy Vanguard Feature – Lady Parts; writer: Bonnie Gross, director: Nancy Boyd Austin Film Festival

2024 Film Competition Award & Fellowship Winners This year’s Austin Film Festival jury competition featured 11 different categories of competition with winner being selected by a jury consisting of Roy Lee (Barbarian, It, The Ring), Tazbah Rose Chavez (Reservation Dogs, Resident Aline, Sex Lives of College Girls), and So Young Shelly Yo (Smoking Tigers, Soft Sounds of Peeling Fruit, Moonwalk With Me) and several others. Here are the winners for the different competition categories: Narrative Feature Presented by Big Indie Pictures – Color Book; writer/director: David Fortune

Documentary Feature – Desert Angel; director: Vincent DeLuca

Comedy Vanguard Feature – Lady Parts; writer: Bonnie Gross, director: Nancy Boyd

Dark Matters Feature presented by Vertigo Entertainment – In Vitro; writer: Tom McKeith, Talia Zucker, Will Howarth; director: Tom McKeith, Will Howarth

Narrative Short – Punter; writer/director: Jason Adam Maselle

Student Short – Lice; writer/director: Vindhya Gupta

Documentary Short - I Am Ready, Warden; director: Smriti Mundhra

Animated Short – Yuck!; writer/director: Loïc Espuche

Produced Digital Series - Sasha Counters!; writer: Anna Zaytseva and Daria Maslovskaya, director: Anna Zaytseva

Enderby Entertainment Filmmaking Fellowship Award – Special Delivery; writer/director: Emily Everhard

Texas Short Film Award presented by Aduro Studios &Film and Shorthand Camera -There’s a Klansman in the Trunk!; writer/director: Xavier Ingram TV Comedy Fellowship sponsored by the Nickelodeon Writing Program - Screech of Betrayal by Joshua Logan Austin Film Festival