Wrapping up the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, the festival has announced all of the 2024 Jury and Special Award winners from the 31st SXSW Film & TV Festival.

While the festival has evolved over the years from a film-centric event into a more diverse smattering of television and XR experiences, its documentary and narrative shorts and features are still hotly contested and considered one of the best film festivals to launch films and careers alike.

Let’s take a look at the award winners from some of the most notable categories from this year’s SXSW Film & TV Festival and see what trends and inspiration might come from these standout selections.

SXSW Film & TV Festival 2024 Jury and Special Awards Announced at the Film & TV Awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 13 at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, the Jury and Special Awards highlight the winners across various categories, including Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Design Awards, and Special Awards. “What an extraordinary week of film and TV premieres we’ve had here at SXSW, and there is more to come through Saturday. Our theaters have been bursting with incredible and vocal audiences celebrating the exceptional and diverse work in our lineup, and we’re so excited to celebrate this year’s jury and special award winners!” — Claudette Godfrey, VP, Film & TV. Let’s look at this year’s biggest winners.

FEATURE FILM GRAND JURY AWARDS 'Bob Trevino Likes It' SXSW NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION Winner: Bob Trevino Likes It Director/Screenwriter: Tracie Laymon, Producers: Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, Felipe Dieppa “Tracie Laymon’s semi-autobiographical story of a struggling young woman who finds anchor in an unlikely connection feels at once familiar and yet surprising. Laymon’s sure hand transforms what might have been saccharine into something raw thanks to vulnerable lead performances from Barbie Ferreira and an unusually uncool John Leguizamo. Refreshingly real and wrenchingly bittersweet, Bob Trevino Likes It stole our hearts and earned this prize.” Special Jury Award for Performance: Maria Rodríguez Soto, Mamifera “Detailed, unflinching, and unquestionably palpable, Maria Rodríguez Soto in Liliana Torres’ Mamifera, an aching character study of motherhood, breathes life into a complex character by way of a probing and dedicated sense of curiosity and play. We are elated to recognize Maria Rodríguez Soto with a SXSW Special Jury Award for Performance.” Special Jury Award for Filmmaking: Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, We Were Dangerous “We Were Dangerous, a spirited and affecting tale of female rebellion at a 1950s New Zealand reform institution for so-called delinquent girls, heralds the arrival of an exciting new filmmaking talent in Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu. Her feature film directorial debut confronts a sobering and all-too-relevant history with a sly sense of absurdity and the camaraderie of its three young leads, played by Erana James, Nathalie Morris and Manaia Hall.” Narrative Feature Competition Jury: Jake Coyle, film writer and critic, The Associated Press; Robert Daniels, Associate Editor, RogerEbert.com; Joanna Robinson, podcaster and cultural critic, The Ringer DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION Thank you to our Jury Award sponsor, The Hollywood Reporter: entertainment’s #1 news source that champions Hollywood’s world-class and world-changing documentaries and filmmakers through journalism. Winner: Grand Theft Hamlet Directors/Screenwriters: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Producers: Rebecca Wolff, Julia Ton “A unique mix of 16th century drama and 21st century online gameplay, Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane's chronicle of two actors attempting a multiplayer production of Hamlet within Grand Theft Auto was easily one of the funniest, moving and profound works in competition. A stunning testament to the connection between storytelling and community, and proof that there are more ways in Heaven and Earth to craft a personal, nonfiction narrative — even when chased by police helicopters and shot at with rocket launchers.” Special Jury Award for Bravery and Empathy: Carina Mia Wong, Alex Simmons, We Can Be Heroes “Carina Mia Wong and Alex Simmons’ documentary about a live-action role playing camp in upstate New York exemplifies a moving and hopeful approach to storytelling. Their empathetic direction gives voice to their subjects — a group of queer, neurodivergent and self-proclaimed nerdy adolescents — which leaves audiences rooting for them on and off the battlefield.” Documentary Feature Competition Jury: Siddhant Adlakha, critic and entertainment journalist; David Fear, Senior Editor + Film Critic, Rolling Stone; Lovia Gyarkye, critic, The Hollywood Reporter