As Fantastic Fest 2024 wraps up in Austin, TX this year, we’re reminded of why genre filmmaking is truly the best form of filmmaking. For indie films in particular, genre films (most particularly horror and the many sub-genres therein) bring the most diverse voices and often employ the most DIY of styles to tell new and unique stories.

This year’s fest was no different and showcased a lot of up-and-coming genre and indie filmmaking talent, alongside some big screenings and familiar names in the world of horror. To go along with our coverage this year we’d like to share the announced awards and winners of this year’s Fantastic Fest.