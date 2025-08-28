Forty years later, we're still talking about Marty McFly and that lightning bolt.

As Michael J. Fox took the stage at Toronto's Fan Expo recently for the film's anniversary celebration , it was clear that fans are still all about this '80s sci-fi classic.

Fox told the crowd, "We were all just obsessed with the film while we were making it, and I'm not bragging to say that I'm proud I was there. It really happened. We were all part of making one of the greatest movies of all time."

The whole movie builds to one heck of a climax, and we decided to revisit it as an example of great filmmaking as part of our own anniversary celebration.

Check out the scene below, then we'll see you in the future to discuss why Back to the Future's clock tower scene can be viewed as a standard for cinematic suspense.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Marty McFly (Fox) has been waiting for the moment he can finally return to 1985 after being stuck in the '50s. Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) has calculated the exact moment lightning will strike the Hill Valley clock tower, giving the DeLorean the power it needs.

But of course, a cable comes loose, and as Marty drives through rain-soaked streets toward his spot, Doc Brown races to reconnect them

Audiences care about every single second. It still makes me lean forward in my seat.

What's Great About the Story

What makes this sequence brilliant is how it layers multiple ticking clocks—literal and metaphorical.

Doc has to reconnect the cables. Marty has to hit 88 miles per hour. The lightning has to strike at 10:04 PM. Miss any of these beats, and our hero stays trapped in 1955. We know the stakes and the setup, and the scene's relative simplicity helps us root for Marty and the doc.

Ticking clocks, if you can find where they make sense, are one of the easiest tools to build suspense in your scene.

The clock tower sequence is also a great example of strong editing rhythm. Arthur Schmidt and Harry Keramidas, who edited the film, create mounting tension through increasingly rapid cuts as the deadline approaches.

Finally, the scene also works well because Zemeckis planted the seeds of the final act early.

Sharp-eyed viewers might notice that in Doc Brown's opening laboratory scene, one clock shows a man hanging from the clock hands, which echoes his pose later (via CBR ).

Talk about plant and payoff.

What's Great About the Effects

The VFX still hold up, too. The lightning was actually animated, as ILM's Wes Takahashi told fxguide .

"Animating the lightning was as easy as hand-drawn black ink lines on white paper," Takahashi said. "In the animation department, we could flip the polarity of our video animation test system, record each illustrated lightning bolt for one frame, and immediately play back the series of frames in real time."

Visual effects supervisor Ken Ralston told American Cinematographer that originally, the ending was supposed to involve a nuclear explosion in the desert, but budget constraints forced a rewrite.

Ralston said, "It was better for the show: a lot more intimate and you can have a lot more fun with the character of Doc Brown up on the clock tower than getting him involved in an atomic explosion. And it was far better for the producers, because their budget wouldn't allow what we wanted to do, and they couldn't build the sets in the desert with what they had. So they changed the whole concept and rewrote the ending, and it turned out to be a much more suspenseful and fun kind of show.”

Sometimes limitations breed innovation. Keeping the action small and intimate allowed for character moments we wouldn't have had otherwise.

So the big takeaway here is that great suspense isn't about bigger explosions or higher stakes. It's about making every moment matter and keeping the story focused on the characters.