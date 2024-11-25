It's officially the time of the year when the temperatures drop low, the holiday wishlists are jotted down, and the sales and deals start to heat up. So, if you're someone looking to add to your own filmmaking and video production gear, tools, and asset collections, we're here to help you find the very best deals of the season.

This year, our roundup covers everything from pre-production and screenwriting to production tools and aides to all types of post-production power-ups. Be sure to act fast, though, as these deals are here for your Black Friday window only, so be sure to scoop them up before the season ends.



FEATURED DEAL — FilmConvert Hazy is a new diffusion plugin from FilmConvert, so you get all the benefits of shooting with mist filters in post production. Using our range of filter presets, you can diffuse strong light within your footage to give it a softer, dreamier look. Hazy gives you a range of different filter presets and strengths that adds a subtle glow to your footage, helping reduce the sharpness and contrast that comes with shooting digitally. Choosing a smaller strength will result in a bloom effect tightly concentrated around bright light sources, while choosing a larger strength will result in a softer glow across your whole image.

Now with added color management support, Hazy can be tailored to the input gamma of your footage or timeline. You can then take the effect one step further with fully customisable controls, dialing in the look that you desire. Get your copy today. Hazy by FilmConvert

FEATURED DEAL — Melodie Tired of music licensing subscriptions? Unsubscribe. Here’s to spending less and creating more with 85% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS to Melodie’s premium collection of royalty-free tracks. Whether you're a freelancer, editor, filmmaker, or YouTuber, Melodie offers the perfect soundtrack for any production. Trusted by top tier brands like BBC Studios and Heineken, Melodie’s exclusive music library and award winning search technologies are loved the world over, with a 4.7/5.0 rating on Trustpilot . Melodie’s Lifetime Pro plan includes full access to stems/versions, WAV files, cover for commercial and client work, Melodie's AI search features, access for up to five team members, unlimited YouTube monetization and more. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pay just once for lifetime access to award-winning, high-quality, hassle-free music at 85% off. Black Friday Sale Dates: November 24th - December 6th Transform your creative content with the perfect soundtrack, and stop paying. Get access today ! Melodie - Pay Once, Lifetime Music

FEATURED DEAL — Final Draft Give the gift of writing with Final Draft, the number-one selling screenwriting software in the world. Final Draft formats a screenplay automatically so writers can focus on telling their story. Used by 95% of the entertainment industry, Final Draft is the only tool a screenwriter needs. Whether they're a beginner or a professional, Final Draft makes taking an idea to script as easy as 1-2-3, and the latest version includes many new and improved features such as Writing Goals & Productivity Stats, Midnight Mode, Typewriter, and more. "You can't win a race without a champion car. Final Draft is my Ferrari." - James Cameron (Avatar, Titanic, The Terminator). Final Draft's Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale offers the lowest price of the year on Final Draft 13. Sale ends December 5, 2024. Final Draft 13, The Industry Standard Screenwriting Software

FEATURED DEAL — OWC Meet the high-performance, highest quality memory card for professional filmmakers, photographers, and videographers using Sony Alpha and FX cameras. Featuring Up to 1700MB/s write and 1850MB/s read speeds for the most advanced use cases of professional content creators including fast burst RAW image sequences and high bitrate video recording up to 8K. VPG200 certified to work with all Sony camera modes and enable the highest allowable settings in Sony Alpha, FX, and FR7 cameras. Includes Type A to Type B adapter to obtain maximum speed when paired with an OWC Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Card Reader . Includes Innergize™ health, performance, and field upgrade management tool for OWC Atlas Memory Cards . OWC Atlas ProCFexpress Type A 960GB (Pricing: Was 519.99. now 389.99)

FEATURED DEAL — Nikon The Nikon Z6III is a 24.5MP full-frame mirrorless camera that stands in a class of its own with an unmatched suite of powerful features that bring performance to filmmakers and photographers. The Z6III is the world’s first camera with a partially-stacked CMOS sensor, delivering ultra-fast readout that unlocks blistering speeds and high frame rates. The Z6III is capable of capturing 12-bit 6K/60p N-RAW and 6K/30p ProRes RAW video, as well as 10-bit 5.4K ProRes 422 and H.265 video formats, with a continuous 4K UHD/60p recording for up to 125 min.N-LOG provides maximum flexibility and endless possibilities with LUTs created with RED. Other benefits include fast and precise AF with subject detection, a truly immersive viewfinder experience with the brightest EVF of any camera, and a wide range of pro-level features inherited from Nikon’s acclaimed Z8 and Z9 flagship cameras. The Z6III is available now for an SRP of $2499.95, but lookout for Black Friday instant savings. Nikon Z6III

FEATURED DEAL — Colourlab Unlock Black Friday Savings with Colourlab AI! Revolutionize your color grading this Black Friday with Colourlab AI, the world’s leading AI-powered color grading application. Save up to 30% and elevate your projects with precision, speed, and creativity.

What’s on Offer?

Colourlab AI Pro 3: Includes a floating license, Look Designer, and GrainLab plugins. $349/year or $695 perpetual – Save 30%!

Colourlab AI Creator 3: Simplified for desktop workflows, linking Adobe Premiere, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut Pro. $120/year – Save 20%!

Look Designer 3 & GrainLab 3 Plugins: Authentic film emulation and textures. $200/year each – Save 20%! Why Colourlab AI?

Trusted by top filmmakers, Colourlab AI delivers cinematic looks and streamlines workflows for professionals and creators alike. Hurry! Sale runs Nov 25 – Dec 3, 2024. No code needed. Colourlab AI

Black Friday Deals Now that we've covered our featured deals, let's explore even more Black Friday deals and specials that are also worth checking out to see if they might be worth investing in to level up your filmmaking game.

How to Make Money as a Cinematographer - Reduced from $297 to $149 Of course we're kicking things off with our own How to Make Money as a Cinematographer course! Our flagship course will teach you what gear to buy, how to use it like a pro, and how to get paid higher rates. We worked really hard on it and we're so happy to finally be putting the "school" in No Film School. For Black Friday we're reducing the price from $297 to $149, making it even more of a no-brainer investment. Check out a preview right here:

BLAZAR Save 25% on Blazar REMUS 1.5x FF 5 Lens Set during the Blazar Black Friday Sale, from Nov. 18th - December 2nd. Remus 1.5x Full Frame Anamorphic 5 Lens Set 33/50/65/85/125mm (PL)

SANDMARC Meet the iPhone filmmaker's collection. Now 20% off from November 22nd to December 2nd. Savings available once a year. Use exclusive code NOFILMSCHOOL20. iPhone Filmmaking Gear

Calibrite ColorChecker Passport Video 2 is the tool you need for reference data both in camera and post-production. Neutral color, white balance, and consistent exposure on your cameras is key to color grading efficiency in editing. This handy pocket-sized target collection is a "must have" for any video project. ColorChecker Passport Video 2: $99

ShotDeck ShotDeck, the world's largest library of cinematic reference images from movies, TV, music videos, and commercials, is offering 40% off when you subscribe with promo code BLACKFRIDAY24 (valid 11/28-12/2). Sign up for free now and join for only $5/month when you subscribe annually! ShotDeck

INOVATIV Save up to 20% INOVATIV workstations and accessories during the Buy More, Save More event November 25th - December 2nd. Save 10% off your entire order, or 15% off when you spend $1,500 or more, or unlock 20% off when you spend $2,500 or more. Voyager EVO X

Marmoset Track Club is the only music licensing catalog that's 100% customizable. Allowing you to fine-tune each individual stem with its patented song editor, MixLab™, Track Club gives you complete creative control over your video’s sound. Use code BLACKFRIDAY24 to receive 60% off annual subscription plans through 12/6. Track Club by Marmoset

Hedge Until Dec 7th, all Hedge apps are 20% off! Supercharge your 2025 workflow and give yourself a head start whether you're offloading, transcoding, archiving, or editing. Use code BLACKFRIDAY during checkout. Looking for a special combo? Reach out to hello@hedge.co. OffShoot, EditReady, FoolCat, PostLab, Mimiq, ScopeBox, Canister & Arctic

Film Parliament A self-paced course providing in-depth lessons that will guide you through the process of scheduling and budgeting your feature film. Get 10% off when you use code BLACKFRIDAY10 now until December 9th. Or buy your friend or family member a course gift card! Film Parliament - Film Scheduling and Budgeting Online Course

Creamsource The 1200W SpaceX brings serious versatility with six powerful LED engines and 115° throw. Use it with optics or modifiers to replicate the sun or as a beauty or fill light. Its slim profile and built-in ballast make it easy to work with, in studio or on set. Now $2,749! Now $2,749 (marked down from $4,499). Order now through your local dealer. Black Friday Deal: Over $1,700 Off Creamsource SpaceX

Adobe Check out Adobe's stellar Black Friday sale here: Black Friday is on at Adobe with 50% Off Creative Cloud All Apps Annual Billed Monthly and Paid in Full Up Front Subscriptions