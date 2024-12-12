When I head home for the holidays or even just a visit, there is a time when everyone wants to pack in on the couch to watch a movie.

But with a family that contains multiple generations, it can be hard to pick a title that appeases everyone. And also is appropriate for everyone as well.

So, today, I wanted to pick out what I think are the 21 best family movies of all time. They are sure-fire crowd pleasers you can watch and make everyone in the room happy.

Let's dive in.

1. 'The Wizard of Oz' This is an all-time classic. There's something just fun and lively about this movie, especially with Wicked in theaters now. Its timeless nature has created generations of adoring fans.

2. 'The Goonies' The ultimate adventure movie for kids. This story has it all: gold, pirates, perils, and great villains. It feels edgy for kids, and parents can get their own laughs in as well. It has the right amount of chills and thrills, and it feels like you're getting away with something watching it as a kid.

3. 'Moana' This has to be my favorite Disney animated movie. It has that sense of adventure, songs that will ring in your head for years, and I think the characters are rich. I also think this movie handles different generations of characters well, showing a tight-knit unit that will make everyone feel at home.

4. 'Toy Story' There's nothing like the mythos of your toys coming alive. But for all generations, they see their toys on screen, and you get nostalgia plus excitement.

6. 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' The original movie has music that sticks in your head and can bring people together by different generations talking about when they first saw it. There's magic in the practical sets.

7. 'Wall-E' This movie has no dialogue for the first 20-ish minutes, and it's amazing to see people of different ages getting sucked into the world. It has a great message, some wonderful homages, and lots for everyone to love.

8. 'Back to the Future' Hands down the easiest movie to put on to get the whole family excited. The music alone puts everyone in a good mood. And you can fly through the trilogy in a weekend.

9. 'Mary Poppins' Another timeless classic, I find this movie to be relaxing. It's insanely quotable. and I dare you to try to not sing along. It's one of those movies everyone needs to see in their lifetime.

10. 'The Lego Movie' A modern take on kids having fun; Legos are the kind of toy that drives imagination, and this is the kind of movie that capitalizes on that theme. I really think this movie is so funny, and there are so many visual gags that it rewards repeat viewing.

11. 'Paddington' I had no idea that as an adult, I would find this movie so endearing and engaging. This is such a fun ride, and it's so charming; there really are no movies like it. There are three of these films now, so you can keep going after the first.

12. 'Coco' I had to put this on here because my wife loves the movie so much. It's so sweet, and you will shed a tear. We watch it all the time, and it always gets better. The world it creates draws us in so easily, and that's when the movie really connects.

13. 'Superman: The Movie' This was my favorite movie as a kid, and even now, it has to be one of the best superhero movies ever made. With a tagline like "You'll believe a man can fly." you can sense the wonderment from the first frame.

14. 'Star Wars' Look, this is probably the easiest and best way to get everyone around a TV. There's a reason this movie changed cinema forever. And there are now so many sequels and offshoots you can fill a month.

15. 'Sonic the Hedgehog' I genuinely had no idea what to think about this movie when I went to see it and left loving the nostalgic plays for the game and also how smart it was to be snarky and exciting for kids. Lots of happiness on multiple levels.

16. 'Harry Potter' Franchise Again, there is probably no property as valuable as Harry Potter, and with eight movies, three spin-offs, and a TV series on the way, it's a great choice. The wizarding world has never been more fun to steep yourself in at the moment.

17. 'Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse' Truly a landmark film when it came out, it reimagined what a superhero movie could actually be. I saw it three times in theaters. The animation was astounding, and it was like looking at an art piece with every frame.

18. 'The Princess Bride' I genuinely love showing this movie to people who have never seen it. It had romance, action, hilarious lines, and everything you want in a family movie. Endlessly rewatchable and fun to share.

19. 'Hook' You can't make this list without including at least one Spielberg movie. And this won't be the last one, either. Robin Williams as Peter Pan is so enjoyable. The cinematography and action in this movie are really well choreographed.

20. 'The Karate Kid' I feel like this movie is burned into the cultural lexicon, so it's really important to see it no matter what. This underdog story make the whole family excited and you can then practice some Crane moves on each other after.

21. 'E.T. the Extraterrestrial' Look, you know I had to put more Spielberg on here because he's my favorite. I was going to put Jaws, but there's always someone who gets scared. When I was a kid, I was way more afraid of E.T. because of the government, but now, as an adult, I kind of like how it scared me as a kid because it meant I was rooting for someone and involved in the world.

These are just my picks, but I think if you choose any of these films, you're going to have a blast.

There's real pressure when it comes to picking something for everyone. So hopefully, this can ease those pains. I know you probably have movies you like to watch with your families, so drop them below.

Let me know what you think in the comments.