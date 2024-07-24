If you had to ask me my favorite movie genre of all time, it would be film noir. I grew up loving those darker, more mature movies with detectives, twists, turns, and incredible characters.

As I grew up, noirs became the thing I most loved to write as well. But what are the best film noir ever made? And do they make them around the world?

Today, I want to dive into those questions and come up with a complete list of some of these movies you definitely have to check out.

Let's dive in.

Film Noir Definition Film noir is a genre that has captivated audiences with its shadowy visuals, morally ambiguous characters, and cynical narratives. More than just a style of filmmaking, noir reflects a post-war disillusionment and the darker sides of human nature. The term "film noir" was coined by French critics after World War II to describe American crime dramas that were dark, stylish, and cynical. The classic noir period is considered to be the 1940s and 50s, the style continues to influence filmmakers today, resulting in a wide range of "neo-noir" films that modernize its conventions.

Characteristics of Film Noir Point Blank MGM Like any genre, noir has its own sense of self. If you're trying to pick out one of these films, look at the following elements and see if they match the descriptions: Visual Style Low-key lighting: Predominantly dark scenes with harsh shadows, creating a sense of mystery and unease.

Predominantly dark scenes with harsh shadows, creating a sense of mystery and unease. Chiaroscuro: High contrast between light and shadow, often used to emphasize facial expressions and create dramatic effect.

High contrast between light and shadow, often used to emphasize facial expressions and create dramatic effect. Urban settings: Gritty cityscapes with rain-slicked streets, dimly lit alleys, and smoky nightclubs.

Gritty cityscapes with rain-slicked streets, dimly lit alleys, and smoky nightclubs. Off-kilter camera angles: Dutch angles, tilted shots, and unconventional framing techniques. Narrative Elements Crime and mystery: Plots often revolve around crime, corruption, and investigations.

Plots often revolve around crime, corruption, and investigations. Femme fatales: Seductive, manipulative women who often lure the protagonist into danger.

Seductive, manipulative women who often lure the protagonist into danger. Cynical protagonists: World-weary detectives, criminals, or ordinary people caught up in extraordinary circumstances.

World-weary detectives, criminals, or ordinary people caught up in extraordinary circumstances. Voiceover: Often used to provide insight into the protagonist's thoughts and feelings.

Often used to provide insight into the protagonist's thoughts and feelings. Flashbacks: Non-linear storytelling to reveal backstory and create suspense.

Non-linear storytelling to reveal backstory and create suspense. Doomed romance: Love affairs often end in tragedy or betrayal. Thematic Concerns Existentialism: Questions of morality, identity, and the meaning of life.

Questions of morality, identity, and the meaning of life. Fatalism: Characters trapped by fate or their own past mistakes.

Characters trapped by fate or their own past mistakes. Alienation: Feelings of isolation and disconnection from society.

Feelings of isolation and disconnection from society. Moral ambiguity: Blurred lines between good and evil.

Blurred lines between good and evil. Post-war disillusionment: Reflecting the anxieties and cynicism of the era in which film noir emerged.

The History Of Film Noir Double Indemnity Paramount Pictures Film noir emerged in the 1940s and developed into the 1950s, primarily in the United States. It was influenced by: German Expressionism: The dramatic use of lighting and shadows.

The dramatic use of lighting and shadows. Hardboiled Detective Fiction: Stories by writers like Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett, featuring cynical detectives and femme fatales.

Stories by writers like Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett, featuring cynical detectives and femme fatales. Post-War Anxiety: World War II and its aftermath created a sense of unease and pessimism that permeated noir films. Early noir classics like The Maltese Falcon (1941) and Double Indemnity (1944) established the genre's conventions: gritty urban settings, rain-slicked streets, and tales of crime, betrayal, and doomed love. They had big moral questions and endings that didn't seem to go well for any characters.

Film Noir Across the World Rififi Pathé Film noir's influence wasn't confined to Hollywood. It resonated globally, adapting to local contexts and social anxieties. Let's explore film noir's international reach: Europe France: The "polar" (short for "film policier," or crime film) movement produced classics like Quai des Orfèvres (1947) and Rififi (1955). These films often featured existential themes and explored the criminal underworld of Paris.

The "polar" (short for "film policier," or crime film) movement produced classics like Quai des Orfèvres (1947) and Rififi (1955). These films often featured existential themes and explored the criminal underworld of Paris. Britain: British noir, sometimes called "Brit noir," reflected post-war austerity and social unrest. Notable examples include Brighton Rock (1947) and The Third Man (1949).

British noir, sometimes called "Brit noir," reflected post-war austerity and social unrest. Notable examples include Brighton Rock (1947) and The Third Man (1949). Italy: Italian neorealism intersected with noir sensibilities in films like Bitter Rice (1949), which depicted poverty and social injustice.

Italian neorealism intersected with noir sensibilities in films like Bitter Rice (1949), which depicted poverty and social injustice. Germany: Post-war German films often explored guilt and trauma, echoing noir themes. The Murderers Are Among Us (1946) is a prime example. Asia Japan: Japanese noir, or "Nikkatsu Noir," emerged in the 1950s and 60s. These films often featured yakuza (organized crime) themes, as seen in Branded to Kill (1967) and Cruel Gun Story (1964).

Japanese noir, or "Nikkatsu Noir," emerged in the 1950s and 60s. These films often featured yakuza (organized crime) themes, as seen in Branded to Kill (1967) and Cruel Gun Story (1964). Hong Kong: Hong Kong cinema produced noir-inflected action films like A Better Tomorrow (1986) and crime thrillers like Infernal Affairs (2002), which was later remade as Martin Scorsese's The Departed (2006). Latin America Mexico: Mexican noir, or "Cine negro mexicano," tackled issues of corruption and social inequality. En la palma de tu mano (1951) is a classic example.

Mexican noir, or "Cine negro mexicano," tackled issues of corruption and social inequality. En la palma de tu mano (1951) is a classic example. Argentina: Argentine noir often featured political themes and reflected the country's turbulent history. The Official Story (1985) is a critically acclaimed example. Other Regions Australia: The Square (2008) and Animal Kingdom (2010) are modern examples of Australian noir, often exploring themes of isolation and violence.

The Square (2008) and Animal Kingdom (2010) are modern examples of Australian noir, often exploring themes of isolation and violence. South Africa:Tsotsi (2005) is a South African film that blends noir elements with social commentary on poverty and crime.

The Best Film Noir Movies of All Time Nightcrawler Open Road Films This list is a blend of classic noir and neo-noir, taking into account critical acclaim, cultural impact, and personal preference. It's not in order, it just has a bunch of titles I think you'll love. The Maltese Falcon (1941) – John Huston: Private detective Sam Spade gets caught up in a deadly quest for a priceless statuette. Double Indemnity (1944) – Billy Wilder: An insurance salesman and a femme fatale plot to kill her husband. Out of the Past (1947) – Jacques Tourneur: A private eye's past comes back to haunt him when he's asked to track down a former lover. Sunset Boulevard (1950) – Billy Wilder: A faded silent film star hires a screenwriter to help her make a comeback, with tragic results. The Third Man (1949) – Carol Reed: A pulp novelist arrives in post-war Vienna to investigate the death of his friend, only to uncover a dark conspiracy. Touch of Evil (1958) – Orson Welles: A corrupt police captain clashes with a Mexican narcotics officer on the U.S.-Mexico border. The Big Sleep (1946) – Howard Hawks: Private detective Philip Marlowe investigates a blackmail case that leads him into a web of murder and deceit. Laura (1944) – Otto Preminger: A detective falls in love with the portrait of a murdered woman, only to have her reappear. The Asphalt Jungle (1950) – John Huston: A group of criminals plan a daring heist, but things go wrong. The Killing (1956) – Stanley Kubrick: A meticulous heist plan is disrupted by unforeseen events. In a Lonely Place (1950) – Nicholas Ray: A screenwriter suspected of murder falls in love with a woman who helps him with his alibi. Detour (1945) – Edgar G. Ulmer: A down-on-his-luck pianist hitches a ride that leads to a series of misfortunes. Night and the City (1950) – Jules Dassin: An ambitious hustler tries to make it big in London's underworld. The Lady from Shanghai (1947) – Orson Welles: A sailor is drawn into a complex plot involving murder and blackmail by a beautiful woman and her husband. Gilda (1946) – Charles Vidor: A gambler working in a casino in Buenos Aires becomes entangled in a love triangle with his boss's wife, Gilda. Scarlet Street (1945) – Fritz Lang: A cashier's infatuation with a manipulative woman leads to a series of crimes and deception. Kiss Me Deadly (1955) – Robert Aldrich: Private detective Mike Hammer investigates a woman's murder and stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy. Criss Cross (1949) – Robert Siodmak: A man becomes involved in a robbery scheme orchestrated by his ex-wife and her new husband. The Naked City (1948) – Jules Dassin: A police procedural documentary-style film about the investigation of a young model's murder. Gun Crazy (1950) – Joseph H. Lewis: A gun-obsessed couple embarks on a crime spree. The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) – Tay Garnett: A drifter and a married woman plot to murder her husband. The Big Heat (1953) – Fritz Lang: A detective seeks revenge after his wife is killed in a car bomb meant for him. Dark Passage (1947) – Delmer Daves: A man escapes from prison and undergoes plastic surgery to start a new life while trying to clear his name. White Heat (1949) – Raoul Walsh: A ruthless gangster with a mother complex leads a violent crime spree. Force of Evil (1948) – Abraham Polonsky: A lawyer gets involved in his brother's illegal numbers racket, leading to tragic consequences. The Set-Up (1949) – Robert Wise: An aging boxer is told to throw a fight, but he decides to fight for his dignity. Murder, My Sweet (1944) – Edward Dmytryk: Private detective Philip Marlowe investigates a missing person case that leads him into a web of murder and blackmail. Thieves' Highway (1949) – Jules Dassin: A young truck driver battles corrupt produce dealers to avenge his father. Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950) – Otto Preminger: A tough cop's investigation of a murder leads him to question his own methods. The Blue Dahlia (1946) – George Marshall: A war veteran returns home to find his wife murdered and himself the prime suspect. Chinatown (1974) – Roman Polanski: A private investigator is drawn into a complex web of deceit involving water rights and murder in 1930s Los Angeles. L.A. Confidential (1997) – Curtis Hanson: Three detectives with conflicting personalities and methods investigate a series of murders in 1950s Los Angeles. Blade Runner (1982) – Ridley Scott: In a dystopian future, a blade runner must hunt down and retire replicants, genetically engineered beings indistinguishable from humans. The Long Goodbye (1973) – Robert Altman: Private eye Philip Marlowe becomes entangled in a complex case involving his friend's missing wife. Body Heat (1981) – Lawrence Kasdan: A lawyer becomes involved in a passionate affair with a woman who wants her wealthy husband dead. Blood Simple (1984) – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen: A bar owner hires a private detective to kill his wife and her lover, leading to a series of misunderstandings and violence. Memento (2000) – Christopher Nolan: A man with short-term memory loss seeks revenge for his wife's murder, using tattoos and Polaroids to remember clues. Brick (2005) – Rian Johnson: A teenage loner investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend in a high school setting with noir sensibilities. Drive (2011) – Nicolas Winding Refn: A Hollywood stunt driver moonlights as a getaway driver and finds himself in trouble when a heist goes wrong. Mulholland Drive (2001) – David Lynch: An aspiring actress and an amnesiac woman meet in Los Angeles and become entangled in a surreal mystery. Sin City (2005) – Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller: Three interwoven stories of crime and violence in the corrupt and brutal Basin City. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) – Shane Black: A petty thief posing as an actor teams up with a gay private detective to solve a murder. The Usual Suspects (1995) – Bryan Singer: A con artist tells a convoluted story about a mysterious crime lord named Keyser Söze to a customs agent. No Country for Old Men (2007) – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen: A hunter stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and more than two million dollars in cash, setting off a chain of violence. Fargo (1996) – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen: A pregnant police chief investigates a series of murders in a small North Dakota town. Seven (1995) – David Fincher: Two detectives, one new and one about to retire, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his modus operandi. Prisoners (2013) – Denis Villeneuve: A desperate father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend disappear. The Departed (2006) – Martin Scorsese: An undercover cop and a mole in the police department try to identify each other before it's too late. Gone Baby Gone (2007) – Ben Affleck: Two private investigators search for a missing girl in a Boston neighborhood. A History of Violence (2005) – David Cronenberg: A seemingly ordinary man's past catches up with him when he thwarts a robbery attempt. Blue Velvet (1986) – David Lynch: A college student discovers a severed human ear in a field, leading him into a dark and twisted underworld. Angel Heart (1987) – Alan Parker: A private investigator is hired to find a missing musician but uncovers a dark secret involving voodoo and murder. The Grifters (1990) – Stephen Frears: A small-time con artist gets caught in a dangerous game between his estranged mother and her lover, both experienced grifters. Miller's Crossing (1990) – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen: A political advisor to an Irish gang leader in Prohibition-era America tries to play both sides of a conflict. One False Move (1992) – Carl Franklin: Three criminals flee Los Angeles after a drug deal gone wrong, heading for a small Arkansas town. Red Rock West (1993) – John Dahl: A drifter is mistaken for a hitman and gets caught up in a deadly scheme. The Last Seduction (1994) – John Dahl: A femme fatale steals money from her husband and flees to a small town, where she manipulates a local man to help her. The Underneath (1995) – Steven Soderbergh: A man returns to his hometown and gets involved in a robbery scheme with his sister's husband. Bound (1996) – The Wachowskis: Two women, a mobster's girlfriend and an ex-con, plot to steal millions of dollars from the mob. Dark City (1998) – Alex Proyas: A man wakes up with amnesia in a strange city where it's always nighttime and finds himself suspected of murder. Following (1998) – Christopher Nolan: A young writer becomes obsessed with following strangers and gets caught up in a dangerous game. Fight Club (1999) – David Fincher: An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soap maker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much more. The Man Who Wasn't There (2001) – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen: A barber in 1949 California blackmails his wife's lover for money to invest in a new business venture. Insomnia (2002) – Christopher Nolan: Two Los Angeles detectives are sent to a northern Alaskan town to investigate the murder of a teenage girl. Collateral (2004) – Michael Mann: A cab driver in Los Angeles is taken hostage by a hitman who forces him to drive him to a series of hits. Oldboy (2003) – Park Chan-wook: A man is kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years without knowing why. When he's released, he seeks revenge. Nightcrawler (2014) – Dan Gilroy: A driven young man stumbles upon the underground world of freelance crime journalism in Los Angeles. Inherent Vice (2014) – Paul Thomas Anderson: A stoner private investigator in 1970s Los Angeles investigates the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend. Sicario (2015) – Denis Villeneuve: An idealistic FBI agent is enlisted by a government task force to aid in the escalating war against drugs on the U.S.-Mexico border. The Nice Guys (2016) – Shane Black: A mismatched pair of private eyes investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl in 1970s Los Angeles. You Were Never Really Here (2017) – Lynne Ramsay: A traumatized veteran rescues young girls from sex traffickers. Under the Silver Lake (2018) – David Robert Mitchell: A young man in Los Angeles becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman who disappears, leading him on a surreal quest. The Lighthouse (2019) – Robert Eggers: Two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island descend into madness. Nightmare Alley (2021) – Guillermo del Toro: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. The Woman in the Window (1944) – Fritz Lang: A psychology professor becomes entangled in a murder plot after befriending a mysterious woman. Phantom Lady (1944) – Robert Siodmak: A secretary races against time to prove her boss's innocence after he's accused of murdering his wife. Mildred Pierce (1945) – Michael Curtiz: A woman struggles to raise her two daughters and build a successful business after her marriage falls apart. D.O.A. (1950) – Rudolph Maté: A man races against time to find his own killer after he's poisoned. The Hitch-Hiker (1953) – Ida Lupino: Two fishermen are held hostage by a psychopathic hitchhiker. Pickup on South Street (1953) – Samuel Fuller: A pickpocket unwittingly lifts a microfilm containing government secrets and becomes a target. The Big Combo (1955) – Joseph H. Lewis: A police lieutenant obsessed with taking down a ruthless mob boss becomes entangled in a dangerous game. The Harder They Fall (1956) – Mark Robson: A sportswriter is hired to promote a giant but inept Argentine boxer, leading to corruption and moral dilemmas. Sweet Smell of Success (1957) – Alexander Mackendrick: A powerful but unethical press agent manipulates events to control the careers and lives of others. Vertigo (1958) – Alfred Hitchcock: A former police detective with a fear of heights is hired to follow a friend's wife, leading to obsession and danger. Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) – Robert Wise: Three men from different walks of life team up for a bank robbery, but their racial tensions and personal conflicts threaten to destroy the plan. Cape Fear (1962) – J. Lee Thompson: A convicted rapist, released from prison after serving a fourteen-year sentence, stalks the lawyer who originally defended him. Point Blank (1967) – John Boorman: A man seeks revenge on his partner who betrayed him and left him for dead after a heist. Bullitt (1968) – Peter Yates: A San Francisco police detective investigates a politically sensitive murder case and engages in a thrilling car chase. Get Carter (1971) – Mike Hodges: A London gangster travels to Newcastle to investigate his brother's death and seeks revenge. Klute (1971) – Alan J. Pakula: A small-town detective teams up with a call girl to investigate the disappearance of a businessman. The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973) – Peter Yates: An aging gunrunner faces a difficult choice: inform on his friends or go to prison. Night Moves (1975) – Arthur Penn: A Los Angeles private detective is hired to find a runaway teenager, but the case leads him down a dangerous path. Thief (1981) – Michael Mann: A professional safecracker tries to leave his criminal life behind but is pulled back in for one last job. To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) – William Friedkin: A Secret Service agent becomes obsessed with bringing down a counterfeiter. Manhunter (1986) – Michael Mann: An FBI profiler comes out of retirement to catch a serial killer, but the case takes a toll on his mental health. After Dark, My Sweet (1990) – James Foley: An ex-boxer with a troubled past gets involved in a kidnapping scheme. The Hot Spot (1990) – Dennis Hopper: A drifter arrives in a small Texas town and falls for a married woman, leading to a series of crimes. Romeo Is Bleeding (1993) – Peter Medak: A corrupt cop gets caught between the mob and a seductive assassin. Pulp Fiction (1994) – Quentin Tarantino: Interconnected stories of violence, redemption, and pop culture references in Los Angeles's criminal underworld. U Turn (1997) – Oliver Stone: A man stranded in a small Arizona town encounters a series of strange and dangerous characters.

Film noir's global reach and fame demonstrate its universal appeal and adaptability. And its best movies truly come from all over. It's a genre that continues to inspire filmmakers worldwide to tell stories that grapple with the darker aspects of human nature and society. And I think it's a ton of fun to study and to absorb.

Let me know what you think in the comments.