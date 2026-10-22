My son is almost one year old, and for some reason he won't pay attention to Rosemary's Baby when I put it on for him. This generation just has no attention span.

As it turns out, introducing kids to the horror genre is a delicate art.

You can't pick anything too tame, because they may wander, and for some reason my wife gets very upset when I put on Cannibal Holocaust or A Serbian Film for him.

The best gateway horror movies are the ones that feel a little bad to watch, but still get them interested so they keep coming back for more as they get older.

So today, I wanted to list those movies and share them with you.

Let's dive in.

Coraline (2009)

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Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Writer: Henry Selick (screenplay by), Neil Gaiman (based on the novella by)

Henry Selick (screenplay by), Neil Gaiman (based on the novella by) Cast: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David

Why It Works for Young Horror Fans: I think animated anything is always a good comfort area for kids. Coraline's stop-motion creates wonder in its audience right away. Henry Selick creates an unsettling world where a child's dream quickly turns into a nightmare, something I think many kids will relate to, or may just give them their own terrible dreams. You can also teach them about visual motifs, with the eyes!

ParaNorman (2012)

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Director: Sam Fell, Chris Butler

Sam Fell, Chris Butler Writer: Chris Butler

Chris Butler Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Why It Works for Young Horror Fans: Laika’s ParaNorman combines classic 1980s zombie and witch-trial tropes with a deeply compassionate message about isolation. It's one of those beautiful movies with real depth that speaks to anyone who watches it. Chris Butler’s script executes real jump scares while grounding the story in a misunderstood protagonist who shows the afterlife is just another step in our journey in this universe.

Gremlins (1984)

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Director: Joe Dante

Joe Dante Writer: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Cast: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain, Corey Feldman

Why It Works for Young Horror Fans: I like to sneak this one in around Christmas. It always gets a big cheer from any kid in the room sick of sentimental stuff and wanting a little trouble. The movie that literally helped create the PG-13 rating still makes kids feel like they're getting away with something.

Gremlins perfectly bridges creature-feature for the youths of tomorrow who can't watch The Fly yet. Joe Dante uses practical effects and puppet work to create one of the most fantastical worlds ever put on film.

The Witches (1990)

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Director: Nicolas Roeg

Nicolas Roeg Writer: Allan Scott (screenplay by), Roald Dahl (based on the book by)

Allan Scott (screenplay by), Roald Dahl (based on the book by) Cast: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, Jasen Fisher, Rowan Atkinson

Why It Works for Young Horror Fans: Horror master Nicolas Roeg (Don't Look Now) directs The Witches, bringing artistry and grotesque practical makeup effects (courtesy of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) to a story aimed at children.

The film puts its young protagonist in real physical danger and keeps the whole family excited. Plus, lessons on practical effects.

Goosebumps (2015)

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Director: Rob Letterman

Rob Letterman Writer: Darren Lemke (screenplay by), Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski (story by)

Darren Lemke (screenplay by), Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski (story by) Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush, Ryan Lee, Amy Ryan

Why It Works for Young Horror Fans: The horror books that got an entire generation back into reading. These books were in every classroom in the 90s and remain cultural mainstays. Goosebumps is a great way to get your kids into IP.

But seriously, this is the perfect gateway to horror books and movies because they totally understand all the tropes and subgenres of horror, and put them on a screen that's accessible to kids and what they care about.

R.L. Stine rules.

Summing It All Up

These are the movies I'd choose ot get a kid hooked on horror, but I bet you have a few you think should be in contention.

Whatever the case, nothing is more fun than sitting with someone from a different generation and introducing them to the movies that made you.

There's nothing scary about that.