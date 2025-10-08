Jonah Hill is one of those actors who, when you say his name, people light up. They know him to be a funny and creative star who can draw an immense audience.

Over the last 20+ years, it's been cool to track Hill's rise to success, from a child actor to a leading man and, now, director.

Today, I wanted to look at five roles that I think changed our perception of him and helped him make his own way through Hollywood.

Let's dive in.

1. Seth in 'Superbad' (2007) Absolutely one of the best comedy movies of all time. Even just thinking of this movie makes me laugh. And you can't talk about Hill's journey without starting here. Superbad wasn't just a breakout role; it proved Hill could carry a movie. Hill, along with Michael Cera, captured the excruciating, hilarious awkwardness of teenage friendship with a level of authenticity that felt revolutionary. Why It Changed Everything This role established the "Jonah Hill type." Literally every agent was looking for someone just like him, while he was getting a ton of offers. He was the funny and fast-talking best friend. This movie brought Hill Instant stardom and a seat at the Judd Apatow table. He could even open movies with him on the poster. But the industry now had a very specific, very profitable box to put him in, so working outside it was going to be hard. Superbad gave him the foundation of a career, but his subversion of that helped him sustain it over the next couple of decades.

2. Peter Brand in 'Moneyball' (2011) This is the role that made Hollywood and audiences snap to attention. It was Jonah Hill showing us all he could act. Having him play opposite Brad Pitt in a dense Aaron Sorkin-scripted sports drama felt like stunt casting. But Hill didn't just hold his own; he was phenomenal. He brought so much heart to the movie, and thematically, he was playing a guy as underrated and underestimated as the players he was helping find. Why It Changed Everything This role was a complete 180 from everything we had come to expect from him. He traded explosive dialogue for quiet intensity and pleading character with beliefs and a code. His performance has a nervous energy. He's acting with his eyes. The performance earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and proved he wasn't just a comedic actor; he was an actor, full stop.

3. Morton Schmidt in '21 Jump Street' (2012) After the acclaim of Moneyball, Hill could have probably done anything. But he went back to comedy. Not as a crutch, but as someone who had his own terms. Hill co-wrote the story for 21 Jump Street and executive-produced. It was a good showcase of his style and brains, and allowed him to be involved every step of the way. Why It Changed Everything This was a power move. By taking creative control, Hill demonstrated his understanding of story and structure. It proved Hill was more than an actor for hire; he was a creative force with a keen artistic instinct. He proved you could be a respected dramatic actor and still headline a massively successful, R-rated comedy.

4. Donnie Azoff in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013) If Moneyball was about subtraction and subtlety, his role as Donnie Azoff in Martin Scorsese's debauched epic was about letting his id completely off the leash. This is like a virtuoso of filth and insanity. We see Hill do a range of emotions and actions. He wore blindingly white veneers and used a thick Long Island accent. He was gross, funny, and would fall apart or go insane at the drop of a hat. He wasn't just keeping up with Leonardo DiCaprio; he was challenging him in every scene. It was like two actors jousting. Why It Changed Everything Working with a master like Scorsese is a film school in itself. Hill famously took the SAG minimum wage (around $60,000) for the chance to be directed by a legend and to help the movie stay on budget. This decision signaled his priorities: craft over cash. The role earned him his second Oscar nomination and showcased a new level of character immersion. He got ot learn from the greats and support art he believed was necessary.

5. 'Mid90s' (2018) Okay, this is a bit of a cheat since he wasn't in the film, but Hill's role as writer-director of Mid90s is the culmination of everything that came before it. It's a coming-of-age movie that sort of riffs on the stuff we saw him starring in early on. He directs here with a moving camera and delivers something deeply personal. Why It Changed Everything This wasn't a role; it was a statement of identity. Mid90s proved that Jonah Hill's ultimate ambition wasn't just to be in great films but to make them. It was the definitive act of rewriting his own narrative and the way Hollywood and audiences saw him. You can't put him in a box; when you think he will zig, he zags.

Summing It All Up Jonah Hill is one of the best actors in all of Hollywood and a consistent presence on screen. Whether he's in front or behind the camera, he's an immense talent forging his own path and taking creative risks. I love watching his movies and tracking his career.

Let me know what you think in the comments.