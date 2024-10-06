Writing is hard. But I love it. Still, sometimes I need to ease myself into the day. With any creative pursuit, procrastination can take over. So, how can you make your procrastination productive? The answer is easy: scroll script writing websites and learn while you avoid writing!

Today I want to go over fifteen of my favorite websites for screenwriters and tell you why I think they belong on this list.

Let's explore together!

The Best Screenwriting Websites

The official blog of the Black List, this informative space is run by Scott Myers. Scott is a writer and professor of screenwriting. He's an all-around great guy and continually updates his blog with crucial advice and excellent interviews. His archives are incredibly dense and valuable.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

Scott curates one of the best resources for writers online. He continually posts links to screenplay downloads, advice columns, advice on contests, and live reads from The Black List.

If you're not up on John August and Craig Mazin's ScriptNotes podcast then you're missing out. John's personal website has useful tools like screenwriting software, frequently asked screenwriting questions, and links to his past projects so you can learn.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

There are times when screenwriting seems like such a mythic craft to me. Even with a movie made, I don't always feel like a success. John's site lends openness and access to anyone seeking answers without judgment. He's been blogging for a decade and has a plethora of answers to questions big and small.

If you don't know us, how the hell did you get here? Look, not everyone has access to film school. We try to bring in professionals to get your questions answered or to reach your free lessons. Yeah, we're cool.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

Look, I know that putting myself at number three is egotistical, but here's the deal: I'm not trying to sell you anything. The lessons here are free, we warn you about paid adverts, and we try to give away templates to help your writing as well. Take out Story Map outline tool! Seriously, take it. Use it. Love it.

We're big fans of the Writers Guild of America. They are always looking out for contract negotiations, making sure people get their paychecks, and representing the needs of writers all over.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

If you're a working writer or want to be, this is where you go for resources like contract help, interviews, and updates on the ATA and WGA conflicts.

This is one of my favorite clicks every morning. I like to see what fellow writers are talking about and even come up with article ideas based on the forums. Writing is such a solitary endeavor; it's nice to share with a community.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

You need a writing group...someone to sound off to, ask questions, and to read your material. Reddit is a great place to find writers of every level conversing with other people in the community and passing around ideas.

While I don't love the formula for everything, I think the website does a great job emphasizing structure in film and television.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

I am kind of a tool junkie. I love the beat sheets and lessons on this website. I don't conform to them all the time, but I think they are excellent jumping off points for your work day to day. Plus, they usually break down current films and TV shows so you can see what modern writers can do.

I'm a big fan of what The Black List does for emerging writers. Sure, it's expensive, but they have a proven track record, and their coverage service can show you the way your story could be viewed in the market.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

With table reads, manager reads, and the occasional agent phone call, The Black List can deliver on its promise to get you noticed, but it also has a helpful blog that celebrates movies, TV, and the life of screenwriters all over the globe.

Terry is an A-list screenwriter behind movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lone Ranger, and Shrek. His helpful blog contains essays, FAQs, and lots of inspirational writer advice.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

Rossio and his famous friends have all contributed blogs ranging from time management to how to deal with large-scale productions. These words of advice are crucial for anyone looking for a mentor in this business but not being attached to Hollywood directly. This is immediate access into the world of screenwriters.

Sometimes writing can feel scientific. You need to work in a lab. This site's 5-point plot breakdowns are significant dissections of modern movies, and they always have great interviews.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

From ranking the best Spotify playlists for writers to breaking down famous film screenplays, this site carries the load. They also have some fabulous screenwriting downloads that break down the structure on each page. Super useful when you're chasing the craft.

We recently told you about their screenwriting contest, but So Create is working on some free screenwriting software to compete with script writing programs from all over.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

Their blog covers contests, software, and interviews with Academy Award-winning screenwriters. It's up and coming, but becoming one of my favorites.

Accessible in print, now also online. This is where you go to hear from professionals and people succeeding day to day in the business. Classy, refined, and no-nonsense.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

I get it for the articles. I love a good interview and advice column. Script Mag keeps the information coming and always is refreshed with new interviews and information from today's hottest writers.

There are thousands of clips, video essays, interviews, and tutorials here to help any level of writer.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

YouTube is the number two search engine on the internet. Not only can you follow your favorite screenplay-related channels, but you can learn to format and watch interviews day in and out.

This blog is populated by a Hollywood insider who spends his time writing and reading screenplays. Get the inside track on what those writing coverage are looking for in a script.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

Bitter's compelling interviews, breakdowns of genre, tropes, and other story elements help put information out into the world free of charge.

There are so many screenwriters on Twitter it's staggering. Access to free advice, fandom, and even conversation is priceless.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

It can be hard to brainstorm movie ideas. Twitter is full of them, from viral threads to news articles. As mentioned before, you also can talk to writers, peers, and look for work.

The Internet Movie Script Database is a place to download screenplays for free. It has thousands of options, new and old, and can be a great gateway toward becoming well-read.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

If you want to be a better writer, you need to become a better reader. This is one of the best places to read screenplays and to get ideas. It will help you develop your voice and knowledge of structure.

Where can you get lists of all sorts of genres, tropes, and writer wisdom all in one spot? TV Tropes has you covered.

Why it's one of the best screenwriting websites:

When I write I want to compare my work to other entries into the genre. That way I can avoid cliches and write the unexpected. TV Tropes always has an excellent deep dive into these worlds and lots of easily accessible information about film and television. Their forums are a great place to network and compare notes as well.

Summing Up The Best Screenwriting Websites

If you want to learn the craft of writing, these sites will help guide you. Hopefully, you can get the knowledge to break in and start your career.

Now, go get writing.