There's something inherently romantic about old silent movies. They're transcendent--made a long time ago, but somehow connected to the world we see every day because of the silence. Their visual language transcends the era. And some of the best movies ever made are silent.

There are many famous silent films, but which ones are the best?

And how do you watch silent movies?

Today, we're going to talk about the silent era of films. We'll look at its famous actors, directors, and films. And I'll try to compile a list of silent films that you should definitely watch. But don't look for them on Netflix. Their selection is lacking.

So let's get started.

Mary Pickford

The Best Silent Films of All Time

To find the best silent films of all time, I scoured the internet and Criterion collection. I wanted to share my personal favorites, but also I wanted to spend some time seeing new movies as well. Along the way, I learned a lot about the silent era.

What Is a Silent Film?

A silent film is a film with no audible dialogue. They tell stories using emotion visually. Dialogue and beats can also be conveyed using title cards to signify important events or pieces of information. Sometimes they are called "mute films."

Many of these movies had musical accompaniment. Either piano players in movie houses or even small orchestras in larger cities.

Buster Keaton Credit: Criterion

When Was the Silent Era?

The so-called silent era of cinema was from 1894 to 1929. It occurred simultaneously with German Expressionism, French Impressionism, Soviet Montage, and Classical Hollywood.

We classify silent films by the era in which they were made. They must have no dialogue or sync sound but may have musical accompaniment.

History of Silent Films

The silent era was when the camera angles and camera movements we expect from Hollywood today were invented. There was three-point lighting, close-ups, long shots, and even continuity editing. We saw stars like Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Mary Pickford.

Chaplin Credit: Criterion

When Did Silent Movies End?

Of course, as soon as synchronized sound was invented, this all came to an end. Talking pictures, or "talkies," came into the norm with The Jazz Singer in 1928. And the silent film era officially ended in 1929.

A List of Famous Silent Film Actors

Fatty Arbuckle

Laurel and Hardy

Buster Keaton

Charlie Chaplin

Wallace Reid

Douglas Fairbanks

Mary Pickford

John Gilbert

Greta Garbo

Jackie Coogan

Clara Bow

Norma Shearer

Rudolph Valentino

Harold Lloyd

Lillian Gish

Greta Garbo Credit: BBC

A List of Silent Movie Comedians

Roscoe Arbuckle

Monty Banks

Spencer Bell (actor)

Brooks Benedict

Henry Bergman

Billy Bevan

Charles Bowers

John Bunny

Eric Campbell (actor)

Charlie Chaplin

Charley Chase

Chester Conklin

Lige Conley

Clyde Cook (actor)

Claude Cooper (actor)

Mae Dahlberg

Max Davidson

Reginald Denny (actor)

Fred Evans (comedian)

Will Evans (comedian)

W. C. Fields

James Finlayson (actor)

Anita Garvin

Raymond Griffith

Charlie Hall (actor)

Lloyd Hamilton

Oliver Hardy

Otis Harlan

Gale Henry

Alice Howell

Igor Ilyinsky

Buster Keaton

Edgar Kennedy

Madge Kirby

Lupino Lane

Harry Langdon

Laurel and Hardy

Stan Laurel

Max Linder

Harold Lloyd

Fred Mace

Curtis McHenry

Joe Murphy (actor)

Mabel Normand

James Parrott

Marcel Perez

Léonce Perret

Snub Pollard

Charles Prince (actor)

Charles Puffy

Pugo (comedian)

Pugo and Togo

Edna Purviance

Billy Quirk

George Robey

Tiny Sandford

Larry Semon

Al St. John

Ford Sterling

Mack Swain

Togo (comedian)

Ben Turpin

Billy West (silent film actor)

A List of Famous Silent Film Directors

Charlie Chaplin

King Vidor

Sergei Eisenstein

D.W. Griffith

Aleksandr Dovzhenko

Buster Keaton

Abel Gance

Fritz Lang

Victor Sjöström

Paul Leni

Ernst Lubitsch

Cecil B. Demille

The Best Silent Films List

The General - 1926 - Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman Metropolis - 1927 - Fritz Lang Sunrise - 1927 - F.W. Murnau City Lights - 1931 - Charles Chaplin Nosferatu - 1922 - F.W. Murnau The Gold Rush - 1925 - Charles Chaplin La Passion et la mort de Jeanne d’Arc [The Passion of Joan of Arc] - 1928 - Carl Theodor Dreyer Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari [The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari] - 1920 - Robert Wiene Bronenosets ‘Potyomkin’ [The Battleship Potemkin] - 1925 - Sergei M. Eisenstein Greed - 1924 - Erich von Stroheim "Die Büchse der Pandora [Pandora’s Box] - 1929 - G.W. Pabst The Crowd - 1928 - King Vidor The Wind - 1928 - Victor Sjöström Napoléon - 1927 - Abel Gance The Birth of a Nation - 1915 - D.W. Griffith Intolerance 1916 D.W. Griffith Sherlock, Jr. - 1924 - Buster Keaton The Big Parade - 1925 - King Vidor Safety Last - 1923 - Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor The Phantom of the Opera - 1925 - Rupert Julian Broken Blossoms - 1919 - D.W. Griffith Der letzte Mann [The Last Laugh] - 1924 - F.W. Murnau The Kid - 1921 - Charles Chaplin Steamboat Bill, Jr. 1928 Charles F. Reisner Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ - 1925 - Fred Niblo The Thief of Bagdad - 1924 - Raoul Walsh Flesh and the Devil - 1927 - Clarence Brown Our Hospitality - 1923 - Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone Wings - 1927 - William A. Wellman Chelovek s kinoapparatom [Man With the Movie Camera] - 1929 - Dziga Vertov Nanook of the North - 1922 - Robert J. Flaherty Faust - 1926 - F.W. Murnau Way Down East - 1920 - D.W. Griffith Häxan [Witchcraft Through the Ages] - 1922 - Benjamin Christensen Das Tagebuch einer Verlorenen [The Diary of a Lost Girl] - 1929 - G.W. Pabst The Unknown - 1927 - Tod Browning The Cameraman - 1928 - Edward Sedgwick The Circus - 1928 - Charles Chaplin Show People - 1928 - King Vidor Un chien Andalou [The Andalusian Dog] - 1928 - Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dali The Hunchback of Notre Dame 1923 Wallace Worsley Dr. Mabuse: Der Spieler [Dr. Mabuse: The Gambler] - 1922 - Fritz Lang The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - 1921 - Rex Ingram The Sheik - 1921 - George Melford Die Nibelungen [Kriemhild’s Revenge]) - 1924 Fritz Lang The Freshman - 1925 - Sam Taylor and Fred Newmeyer The Mark of Zorro - 1920 - Fred Niblo Tol’able David 1921 Henry King He Who Gets Slapped - 1924 - Victor Sjöström Girl Shy - 1924 - Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor The Wedding March - 1928 - Erich von Stroheim The Man Who Laughs - 1928 - Paul Leni The Lodger - 1926 - Alfred Hitchcock Seven Chances - 1925 - Buster Keaton The Last Command - 1928 - Josef von Sternberg Foolish Wives - 1922 - Erich von Stroheim Orphans of the Storm - 1921 - D.W. Griffith Sparrows - 1926 - William Beaudine The Navigator - 1924 - Buster Keaton and Donald Crisp Zemlya [Earth] - 1930 - Aleksandr Dovzhenko Tabu - 1931 - F.W. Murnau and Robert J. Flaherty Les Vampires - 1915-16 - Louis Feuillade The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg - 1927 - Ernst Lubitsch Beggars of Life - 1928 - William A. Wellman My Best Girl - 1927 - Sam Taylor Cops - 1922 - Buster Keaton and Eddie Cline Der Golem [The Golem] - 1920 - Paul Wegener Le Voyage dans la lune [A Trip to the Moon] - 1902 - Georges Méliès The Son of the Sheik - 1926 - George Fitzmaurice 7th Heaven - 1927 - Frank Borzage It - 1927 - Clarence Badger The Lost World - 1925 - Harry O. Hoyt The Kid Brother 1927 Ted Wilde and J.A. Howe The Immigrant - 1917 - Charles Chaplin Queen Kelly - 1928 - Erich von Stroheim Oktiabr [October] - 1928 - Sergei M. Eisenstein Cabiria - 1914 - Giovanni Pastrone Robin Hood - 1922 - Allan Dwan The Docks of New York - 1928 - Josef von Sternberg Stachka [Strike] - 1924 - Sergei M. Eisenstein The Great Train Robbery - 1903 - Edwin S. Porter Der müde Tod [Destiny] - 1921 - Fritz Lang Speedy - 1928 - Ted Wilde Sadie Thompson - 1928 - Raoul Walsh Tess of the Storm Country - 1922 - John S. Robertson A Woman of Paris - 1923 - Charles Chaplin Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - 1920 - John S. Robertson The Last of the Mohicans - 1920 - Maurice Tourneur and Clarence Brown The Unholy Three - 1925 - Tod Browning Mat [Mother] - 1926 - Vsevolod I. Pudovkin The Cheat - 1915 - Cecil B. DeMille "Variété [Variety] - 1925 - E.A. Dupont Die Freudlose Gasse [The Joyless Street] - 1924 - G.W. Pabst Big Business - 1929 - James W. Horne The Iron Mask - 1929 - Allan Dwan The King of Kings - 1927 - Cecil B. DeMille The Iron Horse - 1924 - John Ford The Penalty - 1920 - Wallace Worsley Stella Maris - 1918 - Marshall Neilan Underworld - 1927 - Josef von Sternberg

Wings Credit: RKO

Silent Movies on Netflix

One of my deepest worries about the future of Hollywood is how these streamers have no sense of history. There are no silent movies on Netflix. And it's hard to find a movie on the platform that was made before the 1970s.

Part of this is because major studios have their own platforms and hold the rights to these films, but also part of it is because they assume their audience is not interested. Tell them it's not so!

You can order the DVDs from Netflix, which has a deep library, but I want them to have easier access.

Can you imagine if Netflix just paid to put every Chaplin movie on there and exposed the world to his genius again? Or Keaton? Or Pickford?

Put them on that front page. Give them a category. Celebrate them. Partner with someone to restore some or to have a month showcasing them. Do anything that proves you love the history of movies, and not just new ones.

I hope it happens someday.

What Are the Greatest Silent Films?

What do we think are the greatest silent films ever? I don't want to belabor you with another long list. What I decided to do was pull the ones I thought were incredibly important to film history.

The first is Sergei Eisenstein’s first feature film, Strike. This is a special movie because it has the perfect example of the intellectual method of montage.

That's an editing theory established by Eisenstein. It also is a movie that changed his world. It was a powerful statement regarding relations between the proletariat and the capitalist bourgeoisie.

And he did it all without words.

You can't make this list without Charlie Chaplin, and City Lights is considered to be one of the greatest films of all time. It has everything—action, romance, suspense, and Chaplin doing things that made us all hold our breath in awe.

It is a must-watch if you appreciate this era.

One that's special to me is Buster Keaton's The General. I remember my professor Roy Grundmann showing it to my class when I was in grad school.

As soon as Keaton hit the screen everyone was laughing and got incredibly invested in the story. Still one of the best viewing experiences of my life as we all gasped and clapped at Keaton's insane stunts and cinematography.

Another landmark movie that's so important is The Great Train Robbery.

When I talked to No Film School's Charles Haine, he said this about the film, "Combining two of my favorite genres, the Western and the Crime movie, directed by a former DP, with composites, a moving camera, and that amazing shot of Justus D. Barnes shooting straight down the barrel of the lens (foreshadowing the Bond opening by 60 some odd years), and driven by a plot surrounding the importance of the mail, The Great Train Robbery really fires on all cylinders for me."

Summing Up the Best Silent Films of All Time

What are your favorite silent-era films? What are the ones you think everyone should watch? The ones you think are the best ever made? a

We are always looking to add to our lists and to broaden our horizons. There are so many excellent movies out there for us to enjoy.

Let us know in the comments!