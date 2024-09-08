What Are the Best Silent Films of All Time?
Silent movies are a portal into old Hollywood. What are some of your favorites?
There's something inherently romantic about old silent movies. They're transcendent--made a long time ago, but somehow connected to the world we see every day because of the silence. Their visual language transcends the era. And some of the best movies ever made are silent.
There are many famous silent films, but which ones are the best?
And how do you watch silent movies?
Today, we're going to talk about the silent era of films. We'll look at its famous actors, directors, and films. And I'll try to compile a list of silent films that you should definitely watch. But don't look for them on Netflix. Their selection is lacking.
So let's get started.
Mary Pickford
The Best Silent Films of All Time
To find the best silent films of all time, I scoured the internet and Criterion collection. I wanted to share my personal favorites, but also I wanted to spend some time seeing new movies as well. Along the way, I learned a lot about the silent era.
What Is a Silent Film?
A silent film is a film with no audible dialogue. They tell stories using emotion visually. Dialogue and beats can also be conveyed using title cards to signify important events or pieces of information. Sometimes they are called "mute films."
Many of these movies had musical accompaniment. Either piano players in movie houses or even small orchestras in larger cities.
Buster KeatonCredit: Criterion
When Was the Silent Era?
The so-called silent era of cinema was from 1894 to 1929. It occurred simultaneously with German Expressionism, French Impressionism, Soviet Montage, and Classical Hollywood.
We classify silent films by the era in which they were made. They must have no dialogue or sync sound but may have musical accompaniment.
History of Silent Films
The silent era was when the camera angles and camera movements we expect from Hollywood today were invented. There was three-point lighting, close-ups, long shots, and even continuity editing. We saw stars like Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Mary Pickford.
ChaplinCredit: Criterion
When Did Silent Movies End?
Of course, as soon as synchronized sound was invented, this all came to an end. Talking pictures, or "talkies," came into the norm with The Jazz Singer in 1928. And the silent film era officially ended in 1929.
A List of Famous Silent Film Actors
- Fatty Arbuckle
- Laurel and Hardy
- Buster Keaton
- Charlie Chaplin
- Wallace Reid
- Douglas Fairbanks
- Mary Pickford
- John Gilbert
- Greta Garbo
- Jackie Coogan
- Clara Bow
- Norma Shearer
- Rudolph Valentino
- Harold Lloyd
- Lillian Gish
Greta GarboCredit: BBC
A List of Silent Movie Comedians
- Roscoe Arbuckle
- Monty Banks
- Spencer Bell (actor)
- Brooks Benedict
- Henry Bergman
- Billy Bevan
- Charles Bowers
- John Bunny
- Eric Campbell (actor)
- Charlie Chaplin
- Charley Chase
- Chester Conklin
- Lige Conley
- Clyde Cook (actor)
- Claude Cooper (actor)
- Mae Dahlberg
- Max Davidson
- Reginald Denny (actor)
- Fred Evans (comedian)
- Will Evans (comedian)
- W. C. Fields
- James Finlayson (actor)
- Anita Garvin
- Raymond Griffith
- Charlie Hall (actor)
- Lloyd Hamilton
- Oliver Hardy
- Otis Harlan
- Gale Henry
- Alice Howell
- Igor Ilyinsky
- Buster Keaton
- Edgar Kennedy
- Madge Kirby
- Lupino Lane
- Harry Langdon
- Laurel and Hardy
- Stan Laurel
- Max Linder
- Harold Lloyd
- Fred Mace
- Curtis McHenry
- Joe Murphy (actor)
- Mabel Normand
- James Parrott
- Marcel Perez
- Léonce Perret
- Snub Pollard
- Charles Prince (actor)
- Charles Puffy
- Pugo (comedian)
- Pugo and Togo
- Edna Purviance
- Billy Quirk
- George Robey
- Tiny Sandford
- Larry Semon
- Al St. John
- Ford Sterling
- Mack Swain
- Togo (comedian)
- Ben Turpin
- Billy West (silent film actor)
Laurel and Hardy
A List of Famous Silent Film Directors
- Charlie Chaplin
- King Vidor
- Sergei Eisenstein
- D.W. Griffith
- Aleksandr Dovzhenko
- Buster Keaton
- Abel Gance
- Fritz Lang
- Victor Sjöström
- Paul Leni
- Ernst Lubitsch
- Cecil B. Demille
Sergei Eisenstein
The Best Silent Films List
- The General - 1926 - Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman
- Metropolis - 1927 - Fritz Lang
- Sunrise - 1927 - F.W. Murnau
- City Lights - 1931 - Charles Chaplin
- Nosferatu - 1922 - F.W. Murnau
- The Gold Rush - 1925 - Charles Chaplin
- La Passion et la mort de Jeanne d’Arc [The Passion of Joan of Arc] - 1928 - Carl Theodor Dreyer
- Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari [The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari] - 1920 - Robert Wiene
- Bronenosets ‘Potyomkin’ [The Battleship Potemkin] - 1925 - Sergei M. Eisenstein
- Greed - 1924 - Erich von Stroheim
- "Die Büchse der Pandora [Pandora’s Box] - 1929 - G.W. Pabst
- The Crowd - 1928 - King Vidor
- The Wind - 1928 - Victor Sjöström
- Napoléon - 1927 - Abel Gance
- The Birth of a Nation - 1915 - D.W. Griffith
- Intolerance 1916 D.W. Griffith
- Sherlock, Jr. - 1924 - Buster Keaton
- The Big Parade - 1925 - King Vidor
- Safety Last - 1923 - Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor
- The Phantom of the Opera - 1925 - Rupert Julian
- Broken Blossoms - 1919 - D.W. Griffith
- Der letzte Mann [The Last Laugh] - 1924 - F.W. Murnau
- The Kid - 1921 - Charles Chaplin
- Steamboat Bill, Jr. 1928 Charles F. Reisner
- Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ - 1925 - Fred Niblo
- The Thief of Bagdad - 1924 - Raoul Walsh
- Flesh and the Devil - 1927 - Clarence Brown
- Our Hospitality - 1923 - Buster Keaton and John G. Blystone
- Wings - 1927 - William A. Wellman
- Chelovek s kinoapparatom [Man With the Movie Camera] - 1929 - Dziga Vertov
- Nanook of the North - 1922 - Robert J. Flaherty
- Faust - 1926 - F.W. Murnau
- Way Down East - 1920 - D.W. Griffith
- Häxan [Witchcraft Through the Ages] - 1922 - Benjamin Christensen
- Das Tagebuch einer Verlorenen [The Diary of a Lost Girl] - 1929 - G.W. Pabst
- The Unknown - 1927 - Tod Browning
- The Cameraman - 1928 - Edward Sedgwick
- The Circus - 1928 - Charles Chaplin
- Show People - 1928 - King Vidor
- Un chien Andalou [The Andalusian Dog] - 1928 - Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dali
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame 1923 Wallace Worsley
- Dr. Mabuse: Der Spieler [Dr. Mabuse: The Gambler] - 1922 - Fritz Lang
- The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - 1921 - Rex Ingram
- The Sheik - 1921 - George Melford
- Die Nibelungen [Kriemhild’s Revenge]) - 1924 Fritz Lang
- The Freshman - 1925 - Sam Taylor and Fred Newmeyer
- The Mark of Zorro - 1920 - Fred Niblo
- Tol’able David 1921 Henry King
- He Who Gets Slapped - 1924 - Victor Sjöström
- Girl Shy - 1924 - Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor
- The Wedding March - 1928 - Erich von Stroheim
- The Man Who Laughs - 1928 - Paul Leni
- The Lodger - 1926 - Alfred Hitchcock
- Seven Chances - 1925 - Buster Keaton
- The Last Command - 1928 - Josef von Sternberg
- Foolish Wives - 1922 - Erich von Stroheim
- Orphans of the Storm - 1921 - D.W. Griffith
- Sparrows - 1926 - William Beaudine
- The Navigator - 1924 - Buster Keaton and Donald Crisp
- Zemlya [Earth] - 1930 - Aleksandr Dovzhenko
- Tabu - 1931 - F.W. Murnau and Robert J. Flaherty
- Les Vampires - 1915-16 - Louis Feuillade
- The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg - 1927 - Ernst Lubitsch
- Beggars of Life - 1928 - William A. Wellman
- My Best Girl - 1927 - Sam Taylor
- Cops - 1922 - Buster Keaton and Eddie Cline
- Der Golem [The Golem] - 1920 - Paul Wegener
- Le Voyage dans la lune [A Trip to the Moon] - 1902 - Georges Méliès
- The Son of the Sheik - 1926 - George Fitzmaurice
- 7th Heaven - 1927 - Frank Borzage
- It - 1927 - Clarence Badger
- The Lost World - 1925 - Harry O. Hoyt
- The Kid Brother 1927 Ted Wilde and J.A. Howe
- The Immigrant - 1917 - Charles Chaplin
- Queen Kelly - 1928 - Erich von Stroheim
- Oktiabr [October] - 1928 - Sergei M. Eisenstein
- Cabiria - 1914 - Giovanni Pastrone
- Robin Hood - 1922 - Allan Dwan
- The Docks of New York - 1928 - Josef von Sternberg
- Stachka [Strike] - 1924 - Sergei M. Eisenstein
- The Great Train Robbery - 1903 - Edwin S. Porter
- Der müde Tod [Destiny] - 1921 - Fritz Lang
- Speedy - 1928 - Ted Wilde
- Sadie Thompson - 1928 - Raoul Walsh
- Tess of the Storm Country - 1922 - John S. Robertson
- A Woman of Paris - 1923 - Charles Chaplin
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - 1920 - John S. Robertson
- The Last of the Mohicans - 1920 - Maurice Tourneur and Clarence Brown
- The Unholy Three - 1925 - Tod Browning
- Mat [Mother] - 1926 - Vsevolod I. Pudovkin
- The Cheat - 1915 - Cecil B. DeMille
- "Variété [Variety] - 1925 - E.A. Dupont
- Die Freudlose Gasse [The Joyless Street] - 1924 - G.W. Pabst
- Big Business - 1929 - James W. Horne
- The Iron Mask - 1929 - Allan Dwan
- The King of Kings - 1927 - Cecil B. DeMille
- The Iron Horse - 1924 - John Ford
- The Penalty - 1920 - Wallace Worsley
- Stella Maris - 1918 - Marshall Neilan
- Underworld - 1927 - Josef von Sternberg
WingsCredit: RKO
Silent Movies on Netflix
One of my deepest worries about the future of Hollywood is how these streamers have no sense of history. There are no silent movies on Netflix. And it's hard to find a movie on the platform that was made before the 1970s.
Part of this is because major studios have their own platforms and hold the rights to these films, but also part of it is because they assume their audience is not interested. Tell them it's not so!
You can order the DVDs from Netflix, which has a deep library, but I want them to have easier access.
Can you imagine if Netflix just paid to put every Chaplin movie on there and exposed the world to his genius again? Or Keaton? Or Pickford?
Put them on that front page. Give them a category. Celebrate them. Partner with someone to restore some or to have a month showcasing them. Do anything that proves you love the history of movies, and not just new ones.
I hope it happens someday.
What Are the Greatest Silent Films?
What do we think are the greatest silent films ever? I don't want to belabor you with another long list. What I decided to do was pull the ones I thought were incredibly important to film history.
The first is Sergei Eisenstein’s first feature film, Strike. This is a special movie because it has the perfect example of the intellectual method of montage.
That's an editing theory established by Eisenstein. It also is a movie that changed his world. It was a powerful statement regarding relations between the proletariat and the capitalist bourgeoisie.
And he did it all without words.
You can't make this list without Charlie Chaplin, and City Lights is considered to be one of the greatest films of all time. It has everything—action, romance, suspense, and Chaplin doing things that made us all hold our breath in awe.
It is a must-watch if you appreciate this era.
One that's special to me is Buster Keaton's The General. I remember my professor Roy Grundmann showing it to my class when I was in grad school.
As soon as Keaton hit the screen everyone was laughing and got incredibly invested in the story. Still one of the best viewing experiences of my life as we all gasped and clapped at Keaton's insane stunts and cinematography.
Another landmark movie that's so important is The Great Train Robbery.
When I talked to No Film School's Charles Haine, he said this about the film, "Combining two of my favorite genres, the Western and the Crime movie, directed by a former DP, with composites, a moving camera, and that amazing shot of Justus D. Barnes shooting straight down the barrel of the lens (foreshadowing the Bond opening by 60 some odd years), and driven by a plot surrounding the importance of the mail, The Great Train Robbery really fires on all cylinders for me."
Summing Up the Best Silent Films of All Time
What are your favorite silent-era films? What are the ones you think everyone should watch? The ones you think are the best ever made? a
We are always looking to add to our lists and to broaden our horizons. There are so many excellent movies out there for us to enjoy.
Let us know in the comments!
