Growing up, when I would throw a tantrum or be upset, my parents would always tell me not to be "melodramatic," which roughly translated into "stop being a brat." But what if I told you there was a whole genre of movies and literature that feasted on characters kind of being emotional brats? They're called melodramas, stories that have deep emotions, deep feelings, and a lot of outward expression.

We'll go over the definition, examples, and characteristics.

So, let's dive in.

Melodrama Definition The genre of Melodrama is characterized by exaggerated emotions within the plots and characters. Thematically, these movies usually deal with things like love, loss, and morality. The goal of any melodrama is to evoke strong emotional responses from the audience.

Melodrama Characteristics In order to identify if you're watching or reading a melodrama, you should be on the lookout for some of the key characteristics of the genre... Big emotions: Characters in melodramas tend to express their emotions in an over-the-top manner, often with dramatic gestures and speeches. They also evoke strong emotional responses from the audience, such as pity, fear, and excitement.

Sensational plots: Melodramatic plots often involve dramatic events such as kidnappings, murders, and natural disasters. They have plot twists and put their characters in situations confronted by their worst fears.

Clear Morality: Melodramas typically present a clear distinction between good and evil. while good usually wins out, you can see a lot of loss when evil or fear is allowed to rule the day.

Melodrama Examples in Literature Sometimes, the best way to understand a genre is to look at examples. Like many of our favorite kinds of movies and TV, melodrama came from literature. Here are some classics: "Uncle Tom's Cabin" by Harriet Beecher Stowe: This novel tells the story of enslaved African Americans and their struggles against oppression. It features exaggerated emotions, sensational plots, and clear moral characters.

"The Woman in White" by Wilkie Collins: This mystery novel involves a complex plot with elements of suspense, romance, and villainy. The characters' emotions and actions are often exaggerated.

"East Lynne" by Ellen Wood: This Victorian novel focuses on themes of love, betrayal, and social class. It features dramatic events and heightened emotions.

Melodrama Examples in Film Melodrama is a classical film genre that I think has slowly made its way back to the modern era. Gone with the Wind (1939): This epic film set during the American Civil War features sweeping romance, dramatic confrontations, and heightened emotions.

All About Eve (1950): This film about the world of theater features exaggerated emotions, dramatic rivalries, and sensational plot twists.

Titanic (1997): This romantic drama about the sinking of the Titanic features tragic love, dramatic rescues, and heightened emotions. We have an article on its contributions to melodrama. But aside from these examples, there's one director who was famously known for his melodrama, so much so they named them after him.

Sirkian Melodrama Douglas Sirk was a German-born director who became famous for his Hollywood melodramas in the 1950s. These movies are so much fun. They are shot exquisitely, with the music, acting, and cinematography all contributing to the overall emotional journey. While they were popular at the time, they were often dismissed by critics as overly sentimental and unrealistic. But time heals all wounds, and when modern critics looked back, they understood the art and the artist. Sirk was critiquing the time and the people and was doing it all with an auteur's sense of control. I am forever in debt to my grad school professor, Roy Grundmann, for introducing me to these lovely movies. Here's what makes Sirkian melodrama unique: Visual Style: Sirk's films are known for their lush, vibrant colors, elaborate sets, and expressive lighting. This visual style heightens the emotional impact of the stories and adds to their melodramatic feel.

Sirk's films are known for their lush, vibrant colors, elaborate sets, and expressive lighting. This visual style heightens the emotional impact of the stories and adds to their melodramatic feel. Social Commentary: Sirk explored themes of class, race, and gender. He subtly critiqued the conformity and hypocrisy of 1950s America, often focusing on the struggles of individuals trapped by social expectations.

Sirk explored themes of class, race, and gender. He subtly critiqued the conformity and hypocrisy of 1950s America, often focusing on the struggles of individuals trapped by social expectations. Irony and Subversion: Sirk's films often contain a layer of irony. While they appear to endorse traditional values on the surface, they often subvert these values through the characters' actions and the visual presentation.

Sirk's films often contain a layer of irony. While they appear to endorse traditional values on the surface, they often subvert these values through the characters' actions and the visual presentation. Emotional Intensity: Sirk's melodramas are sealed with intense feelings of love, loss, desire, and despair. He masterfully manipulates the audience's emotions, drawing them into the characters' experiences. Sirkian Melodrama Movie Examples All That Heaven Allows (1955): This film tells the story of a widow who falls in love with her younger gardener, challenging social conventions and facing the disapproval of her family and community.

Written on the Wind (1956): This film explores the complex relationships and hidden desires within a wealthy Texas oil family, filled with secrets, lies, and tragic consequences.

Imitation of Life (1959): Sirk's final Hollywood film, this melodrama deals with themes of race, class, and motherhood, following the lives of two women, one white and one Black, and their daughters.

Summing Up Melodrama in Film and Literature Melodramas are so fun and so emotional, I encourage you to get wrapped up in one as soon as possible. They're a great way to get your own emotions out into the open and to have some catharsis while watching or reading something great. What are your favorite melodramas—I want to know!

Let me know what you think in the comments.