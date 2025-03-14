There are so many great movies made about Ireland and the Irish people that I watch on St. Patrick's Day. But this year, I wanted to do something a little different.

I decided to go through some of the best TV episodes about the holiday and list them here for you to check out

Let's dive in.

The Office: "St. Patrick's Day" (Season 6, Episode 19) There's something about a show in its later seasons committing to the things it's planted all along. The Office did a great job with this, showing Michael really come into his own and embrace everyone in the spirit of the holiday.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Charlie Catches a Leprechaun" (Season 11, Episode 8) This show is all about chaos, and what's more chaotic than Charlie chasing around someone he thinks is a Leprechaun? It also has the funniest paint-drinking scene ever.

Bob's Burgers: "Flat-Top O' the Morning to Ya" (Season 10, Episode 16) Watching Linda and Teddy get carried away with St. Patrick's Day festivities is an actual joy as they go buck wild. The other Belchers join in, and the spirit of the season is on full display.

How I Met Your Mother: "No Tomorrow" (Season 3, Episode 12) My wife and I just completed a rewatch of this series, and thus, the episode sort of works as the moral compass for the entire series. It's when we see Ted try not to be Ted, and it sends the series toward the heartfelt stories that stick with us.

30 Rock: "St. Patrick's Day" (Season 6, Episode 12) When I think about the hardest I've laughed watching TV, I think about this show. And this episode plays the hits, with Jenna and Tracy feuding and everyone else being stirred in their wake.

2 Broke Girls: "And the Kilt Trip" (Season 3, Episode 19) St. Patrick's Day is a party holiday, so getting an episode centered around a fun party group is essential. this show always delivers those hijinks.

Summing Up The Best St. Patrick's Day TV Episodes Pour yourself a Guinness or a shot of Jameson and relax on the couch while you watch these great episodes of TV. If you have others I should check out, I want to know about them. This is one of my favorite times of the year, and I always have fun watching shows that embrace that.

Let me know what you think in the comments.