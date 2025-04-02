Last night, we lost a singular artist and actor who felt like he could embody anything on the screen. Val Kilmer was such an interesting actor.

He picked challenging roles, he worked with auteur directors, and he gave everything he had.

As we mourn the loss of an icon, I wanted to go over some of his best roles of all time and look at all the things he brought to them.

Let's dive in.

1. Tombstone Director: George P. Cosmatos (with uncredited direction from Kevin Jarre)

George P. Cosmatos (with uncredited direction from Kevin Jarre) Writer: Kevin Jarre

Kevin Jarre Cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Powers Boothe, Michael Biehn, Dana Delany Every time I hear the word "Huckleberry" I think about this movie. It's a modern Western classic that takes us through what happened before the fight at the O.K. Corral. Kilmer plays a dying Doc Holliday. A guy who can still kill anyone he needs to, but who is fading. Kilmer crushes each scene and is the emotional core of the movie.

2. Heat Director: Michael Mann

Michael Mann Writer: Michael Mann

Michael Mann Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Natalie Portman To me, this is the greatest crime movie ever made. And it says something that in a movie where we see Pacino and De Niro ho head to head, Kilmer stands out. Kilmer carries a cool intensity and depth to his role as a skilled criminal juggling his dangerous profession and tumultuous home life.

3. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Director: Shane Black

Shane Black Writer: Shane Black (Screenplay based in part on the novel Bodies Are Where You Find Them by Brett Halliday)

Shane Black (Screenplay based in part on the novel Bodies Are Where You Find Them by Brett Halliday) Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, Michelle Monaghan, Corbin Bernsen I deeply love Shane Black movies, and I wish Kilmer was in like ten of them. This neo-noir black comedy has Kilmer play "Gay" Perry van Shrike, a cynical private investigator forced to mentor a small-time thief (Downey Jr.) who stumbles into a murder mystery. Kilmer's comedic timing and chemistry with Downey Jr. are exceptional and again, he is the emotional core of the movie.

4. Top Gun Director: Tony Scott

Tony Scott Writer: Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. (Inspired by the article "Top Guns" by Ehud Yonay)

Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. (Inspired by the article "Top Guns" by Ehud Yonay) Cast: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside The thing about Kilmer was that he was amazing in small movies and also in giant blockbusters, and this was a huge movie. Kilmer became an icon as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, the cool, confident, and supremely skilled rival to Tom Cruise's Maverick. And his appearance in the sequel is as impactful as anything he did in the first as well.

5. The Doors Director: Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone Writer: J. Randal Johnson, Oliver Stone

J. Randal Johnson, Oliver Stone Cast: Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Kyle MacLachlan, Frank Whaley, Kevin Dillon, Billy Idol I wrote about this one in our Legendary Bands post. This biopic is about the 1960s rock band The Doors and its charismatic, self-destructive frontman Jim Morrison. It's got some insane dream sequences and a lot of incredible music. Kilmer's physical and vocal transformation into Morrison is remarkable. I don't think I've ever seen a performance like it. He performed the songs himself and embodied the rock god's persona. It's stunning.

6. Spartan Director: David Mamet

David Mamet Writer: David Mamet

David Mamet Cast: Val Kilmer, Derek Luke, William H. Macy, Kristen Bell, Ed O'Neill, Tia Texada This is my hidden gem movie that I tell everyone about. It's so freaking good and has so many fun twists and turns. It's got a story about the accidental kidnapping of the President's daughter and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Kilmer plays a highly skilled and morally ambiguous special operations officer tasked with rescuing her. The film is noted for Mamet's signature clipped dialogue and Kilmer's all-time badass portrayal of a guy putting together the pieces.

7. Top Secret Director: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker (ZAZ)

Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker (ZAZ) Writer: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, Martyn Burke

Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, Martyn Burke Cast: Val Kilmer, Lucy Gutteridge, Peter Cushing, Michael Gough, Christopher Villiers Kilmer was so versatile, he could do insane action movies and westerns and then also do an all-time goofy comedy. This movie came from the creators of Airplane!, this spoof film takes on WWII spy thrillers. It holds Kilmer's first leading role, where he plays an American rock star who gets caught up in an espionage plot in East Germany. Kilmer is so funny in this zany cult classic.

Summing Up The 7 Best Val Kilmer Movies It's sad to see Kilmer move on from this astral plane, but we'll always have the art he left behind. He was an icon, and his presence in these movies will inspire future generations. These are my picks for his best performances, but I know you probably have a few that are close to your heart.

Let me know what you think in the comments.