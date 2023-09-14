A decade and a year ago, Blackmagic Design (BMD) made a statement with a 2.5K cinema camera that shot CinemaDNG RAW files for under $2,995. While aesthetics trumped ergonomics and battery life left a lot to be desired, the camera landscape would never be the same.

Since then, several other BMD cameras continued to push the boundaries of capability and affordability. Even today, there are few cameras more affordable than one from Blackmagic.

Now, the camera that started it all is getting an update, bringing Blackmagic Design into the world of full-frame. The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K (BMCC 6K) is here with a full-frame sensor and an L-mount.

Is this camera everything we've hoped for? Have a seat. Let's chat.

The BMCC 6K Filmmakers have been requesting a lot of features from BMD's upcoming cameras. While some of them have come to fruition, others have not. Internal NDs? Check. In body stabilization? Check(ish). A box-style camera? Those folks still have to wait. Maybe forever. Despite some of our unfulfilled wishes, full frame is finally here. A 36x24mm sensor Blackmagic Design

The BMCC 6K offers a brand new full-frame sensor in a body similar to the Pocket line, only a little bit taller and thinner (we'll touch on this more a bit later).

The L-mount is an excellent addition that moves away from EF lenses and opens up an entire world of glass. Not only will creatives have their choice of L-mount lenses from Sigma and Leica, but a whole collection of third-party options—even anamorphic ones. How autofocus will function remains to be seen Credit: Blackmagic Design

Thanks to a 20mm flange distance, you can adapt practically any non-mirrorless lens on the market, used or not. However, due to this flange distance, BMD had to remove the internal NDs found on the Pocket 6K Pro. In lieu of this, the BMCC 6K will include an OLPF filter similar to the new USRA 12K, which should open the door to it being Netflix-approved, if that's something you care about (but I know a few DPs that would love that). The new camera will be able to record BRAW in a wide range of aspect ratios. From 6048 x 4032 (Open Gate 3:2) up to 36 fps to 1920 x 1080 (1080 HD 16:9) in up to 120 fps. With all these recording modes, creatives can also simultaneously capture H.264 proxies. These will be pre-LUT and should make post-production more efficient. BMCC 6K I/O Blackmagic Design

Since the BMCC 6K uses the Pocket-style body, creatives will find the usual I/O from the BMPCC 6K Pro. This includes the 5" 1500 nit rear screen, an NP-F570 battery, 13+ stops of dynamic range, native dual iso of 400 and 3200, the built-in gyro, and the ability to use the 6K Pro accessories such as the battery grip and EVF. However, a new addition to this camera is a CFexpress card slot.

All the Pocket 6K Pro accessories are compatible with the BMCC 6K Credit :Blackmagic Design

The Elephants In The Room For some, this might be the dream camera, but I can already hear the internet tearing this camera apart. No box-style body? No NDs? Where did BMD get this sensor? Well, I think I can provide some answers. The new sensor wasn't developed in-house like the one for the Ursa 12K. This means it won't have a symmetrical color pattern. When you crank up the frame rate, it will crop in. What kind of images it'll be able to produce remains to be seen, but if previous cameras are anything to go by, it won't be anything to scoff at. Put on a Kipon focal reducer and you're in medium format territory Credit: Blackmagic Design

As for why there is no box-style body? I can only assume, but from where I sit, it's to bring the cost down. The BMCC 6K full-frame cinema camera will cost $2,595. That's the cheapest full-frame cinema camera on the market. It'll also come with DaVinci Resolve Studio. That's a $295 software suite you get for free.

Is This Camera For You? Yes. This is one of the few cameras I can recommend right off the bat, barring any issues that might come up during launch. This is a new sensor, after all. If you're just starting out and looking for a full-frame ecosystem, the BMCC 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera is a great purchase. But even if you're a veteran, the BMCC 6K should be an amazing tool for any production.