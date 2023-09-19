Since Blackmagic unveiled its newest cinema camera offering here at IBC 2023, there’s been a lot to love about this latest announcement from Blackmagic Design. While the name might seem a bit direct, this 6K Blackmagic cinema camera is indeed everything its simplistic name promises to be—plus way more.

While we haven’t gotten our hands on a Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K ourselves just yet, we do have some great reviews starting to roll in which do a great job of taking this new Blackmagic camera through the paces.

Hands on With the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Pulling some great test footage and insights from YouTuber Florent Piovesan (also known as Of Two Lands) we get probably the best first look at what the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is going to offer hands-on. Piovesan is a filmmaker with a documentary focus and a DIY aesthetic and seems to be the initial target audience for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K itself. With a focus on the camera’s full-frame L-mount capabilities and its open-gate and 6K anamorphic capabilities, we get a solid exploration into the different resolution and recording features that come packed into Blackmagic’s newest (possible flagship) camera. Obviously, it’s going to be very similar to the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro and the 6K G2 with similar design features and button layouts, tiltable screen, batteries, and menus, but there are several differences, some good and some bad. The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Credit: Blackmagic Design

Taking the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Through the Paces As you can see in the video, the new Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is going to be a bit bigger and bulkier than its Pocket 6K Pro counterpart with a completely different mount setup housing a much bigger sensor. Our video host also reports that the sensor feels very tight and secure. This is good, too, as he takes it through the paces with different cinema and zoom lenses to see how the camera feels (and looks) with these different glass types (and different adapters) connected to it. The full-frame glass and anamorphic options in particular do look quite stunning in the sample videos. It certainly sounds like this cinema camera 6K was designed to fit in nicely with any lineup of other Blackmagic cameras like the 6K Pro or the G2 despite its subtle differences. If you’re at all familiar with Blackmagic cameras you’re likely to pick this one up quickly and feel comfortable using it on any shoots. Recording options for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Blackmagic Design

Specs and Price Ultimately, one of these first hands-on reviews is just one filmmaker’s opinion, but as reviews are starting to roll in it does sound like the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is starting to get a solid buzz going. It’s not going to completely change the market for full-frame cinema cameras and, truthfully, it doesn’t stand out too much from the other Blackmagic cinema cameras. With a price point of $2,595, Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K should be an immediate option that is worthy of your consideration when looking for a full-frame cinema camera. For more info, here are the full specs and purchase link options: Full-Frame 6K HDR Sensor

Up to 6K36 fps Open Gate / 4K Anamorphic

Active Leica L Mount, OLPF Filter

13 Stops of Dynamic Range

Dual 400/3200 Native ISOs

Focus & Iris Control for Select Lenses

5" Tilting LCD Touchscreen

CFexpress Type-B Card Recording

3D LUT & L-Mount Metadata Support

HDMI, USB-C, 2 x Mini-XLR Audio Ports