Producers are involved in every step of creating a film, from development to post-production. That's why for Borderlands executive producer Emmy Yu, she has an exceptional grasp on every aspect of production—from worldbuilding, to development, and why the VFX team should be on board as soon as possible.

The role of a producer is not only to keep everyone on the same page but also to remove barriers so the cast and crew can focus on the creative elements needed to create a fantastic film.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Executive Producer Emmy Yu, Vice President of Development for Arad Productions, to discuss:

  • The top two most popular No Film School articles this week
  • The reasons why having a pitch deck is important
  • Acting in movies as a child and falling in love with film
  • Adapting the video game, Borderlands, to the big screen
  • Working with actors like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black
  • The challenge of adapting video game characters
  • Facilitating communication and openness with different departments
  • Why you need to bring VFX into the process as early as possible
  • Post-production and building the tone of the film in the edit
  • The importance of having mentors in your life

