If you're looking for a auditory experience that's more immersive than a standard audio book or book or podcast, maybe it's time to check out your first audio movie. And, with a stacked cast of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Brian Cox, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Malkovich, Wondery+'s Unsinkableis a great place to start.

Per their press release: “Unsinkable” tells the true story of the British tanker, the San Demetrio - one of the most extraordinary tales of heroism, fortitude, and seamanship of WW2. When the ship is attacked thousands of miles from home in enemy infested seas, a raw young officer and a handful of desperate seamen fight to survive both against the elements and themselves"

Pretty cool! With lots of interesting dynamics for interesting soundscapes considering the nautical wartime setting.

Below, we have an exclusive look inside the episode with Brian Cox, composer Stephen Endelman, and director Misha Crosby where they break down the art of recording an audio movie. Check it out below for some crazy cool insight into audio engineering.