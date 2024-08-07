Looking for a story with cinematic audio quality you can listen to anytime, anywhere? Amazon's Wonder+ app is introducing the latest in audio-based storytelling through their History Tellers series, produced and mixed by some of the greatest storytellings in the film and TV business.

In their currently running series, Unsinkable, is about "the British tanker, the San Demetrio - one of the most extraordinary tales of heroism, fortitude, and seamanship of WW2. When the ship is attacked thousands of miles from home in enemy infested seas, a raw young officer and a handful of desperate seamen fight to survive both against the elements and themselves."

The series stars Brian Cox (Succession), John Malkovich (Burn After Reading), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Love Actually, Maze Runner, Queens Gambit), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game Of Thrones, Fast and Furious movies, Megalopolis).

What is an "Audio Movie", exactly?

As described in the press release, an audio movie is:

"This is a movie for the ears; presented through the lens of the characters in an immersive Dolby Atmos mix. The 11-part series is flooded with action, drama, romance, comedy, and gripping tension that brings this epic event to life. It is NOT a radio play, audiobook, docudrama, or an ordinary podcast. There is no narration. This wholly immersive original audio movie series embraces the production style and values of cinematic feature films by creating an immersive narrative blockbuster experience through sound design and original orchestral score. The sound design has been led by Jimmy Boyle and his team (Band of Brothers, Casino Royale, Wonder Woman 1984, Harry Potter) and delivered in Dolby Atmos, mixed by Academy Award® Winner Ben Wilkins (Whiplash)."

For more info on the making of an audio movie directly associated with the episode released today (Episode 7) check out the exclusive clip below:

'Unsinkable: Inside the Episodes' — Season 1, Episode 7 Your browser does not support the video tag. As you can see, there's a lot of interesting production going on here. Without the aid of visuals sound designers and composers have to really lean into the sound production to elevate the recording to a "movie" versus just an audio book or podcast. One thing I found particularly cool an interesting was the inclusion of Nathalie Emmanuel's family she happened to have a recording of brought into the mix. It's a cool little detail that certainly has much more in common with filmmaking than your standard audio book fare.

Check out the groundbreaking audio movie here.