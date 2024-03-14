As we did with our coverage of Sundance 2024, we’re excited to share the results of our filmmakers’ survey.

In particular, we’re always eager to see what cameras were used for the myriad of narrative and documentary shorts and features, plus the countless other television, midnighters, visions, and diverse selections from across the SXSW Film & TV Festival’s broad spectrum.

From the results of our survey, it looks like a lot of the same familiar names are on the list (we’re looking at you ARRI ALEXA), however, we’re also always pleased to see some other new and old cameras pop up, possibly for the first time at the fest.

So, if you’re curious to see what trends are emerging in the film and video camera marketplace for SXSW filmmakers, let’s explore the results.

The Cameras of SXSW 2024 As you can see in the chart below, there was a consistent theme across the narrative features, while there was more diversity and parity which reflects the more creative, and DIY, nature of the SXSW Film & TV Festival itself. Here are the highlights from our SXSW Filmmakers’ Camera Survey:

The Most Popular Camera of SXSW It really should be no surprise that ARRI was the biggest camera manufacturer for a festival that has so many narrative features and shorts. Our data was based on voluntary responses to a survey, so it’s not complete, but it would make sense that ARRI would be a leader here. As far as individual ARRI cameras used at SXSW 2024, the results break down as the following: ARRI ALEXA Mini: 7

7 ARRI ALEXA 35: 2

2 ARRI ALEXA Classic: 2

2 ARRI AMIRA

ARRI Arriflex: 416 RED was the second most popular camera type and it had breakdowns as the following as well: RED GEMINI: 2

2 RED KOMODO: 2

2 RED: Nondescript The ARRI ALEXA Mini ARRI

Sony and Canon Strong Behind We also saw some familiar names like Sony and Canon pop up several times, more often for documentary projects and other genres that require more diversity of use for their popular cinema cameras like the Sony FX series and the Canon C500 II. Here are the individual breakdowns for each: Sony: Sony a7s III

Sony a7R III

Sony FX3

Sony FX6

Sony FX9

Sony FS7

Sony VENICE Canon: Canon C500 II

Canon 7D

Canon 5D IV (stop motion) Sony FX9 Sony

A Diversity of Camera Options What was perhaps most fascinating, and inspiring really, was the diversity of other cameras listed as the primary camera for different SXSW projects. As far as festivals that reward creative and DIY filmmaking techniques go, SXSW has always been a leader in out-of-the-box projects, so it was cool to see some of these answers range from being shot with old iPhone models to recorded from in-game Grand Theft Auto footage. Here are the breakdowns for the rest of the camera selections: Aaton XTR Prod S16mm

Panasonic Varicam LT

Blackmagic Pocket 6K

Ronin 4D

Insta360 Titan

iPhone 10 Pro

Grand Theft Auto

Quill (VR) DJI Ronin 4D DJI