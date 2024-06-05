Well, here we go!

Cine Gear Expo 2024 is set to kick off in LA tomorrow and we already have a bombshell new camera announcement to share with y’all. Canon has officially unveiled its latest RF-mount cinema camera with its powerful 6K Full Frame image sensor and Cinema RAW Light recording up to 6K at 60fps directly onto your CFexpress memory cards.

This new Canon cinema camera is also set to include a 3.5” full touchscreen LCD monitor, HDMI, and SDI output ports, and three ISO bases of 800, 300, and 12,800. All major new features which should make this C400 a true Cine-style and broadcast-ready camera that solo shooters and small video crews should strongly consider moving forward.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new EOS C400 from Canon.

Introducing the Canon EOS C400 Designed for creators looking to capture a rich cine look while accessing versatile imaging tools can now turn to Canon's RF-mount EOS C400 6K Full-Frame Digital Cinema Camera. The new C400 is based around a new 6K full-frame, back-illuminated CMOS sensor, which is set to feature not one, but three ISO bases of 800, 300, and 12,800 which will cover a truly wide range of light levels. Canon’s newest cinema camera option will also blend high-resolution imagery with both cine-style and broadcast features like an optional Cooke/i PL mount, return video, and both Super35 and Super16 modes with solo shooter-friendly functions such as Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II, internal ND filters, and a compact, lightweight form.

6K Full-Frame Sensor and Recording Formats What’s cool about this new C400 is really the 6K CMOS sensor at the heart of the camera, which enables it to offer exceptionally low noise, increased sensitivity efficiency, and better 4K imagery via 6K oversampling. And this is all thanks to the improved light capture technology of the back-illuminated, stacked CMOS sensor. And, as we all know, different projects demand specific recording formats, and the C400 offers up to 6K60 Cinema RAW and HQ, ST, and LT Cinema RAW Light 12-bit modes. The oversampled 4K with amazing detail, in particular, is available in 10-bit 4:2:2 with frame rates up to 120p, all without cropping the image on the sensor. Slow- and fast-motion can also be captured at rates up to UHD 4K120 and 2K180. We should also note that Canon has made your editing processes easier with two new codecs as well: XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S, both of which feature an easier naming system and folder structure and metadata preservation, all within the established MP4 format.

Price and Availability Overall, this new C400 should be a popular new cinema camera option for Canon and those looking to explore a suddenly very robust and competitive market. There’s a lot more to be said and explore with this new C400, but for now here are the specs and a pre-order link if you’d like to act fast and pre-order before its expected availability in September 2024. 6K FF Back-Illuminated CMOS Sensor

Full Frame, Super35 & Super16 Modes

6K60, DCI 4K/2K, UHD 4K120

Triple-Base ISO: 800, 3200, 12,800

PL Mount Adapter Available Separately

Improved Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II

Record Internal XF-HEVC S, XF-AVC S

Record Internal Cinema RAW Light, XF-AVC

Timecode, Genlock, and Return Video Ports

Compact Form, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi Control