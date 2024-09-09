It’s always an exciting day when a new Canon camera is announced. And for videographers who enjoy working solo and on run-and-gun style projects, it’s doubly exciting to share the news about the new Canon EOS C80 cinema camera, which really should be perfect for solo on-the-go video professionals.

Offering 6K full-frame video capture in the same smaller, lighter form factor of the popular EOS C70, Canon’s latest cinema camera offering should have plenty of rugged and versatile features to make it an ideal travel camera for cinematic shoots.

Let’s take a look at the new Canon EOS C80 cinema camera and see if it is right for you.

The Canon EOS C80 Cinema Camera As mentioned above, the main specs here are going to be the C80’s 6K at 30fps full frame video and its compact form. The lightweight design similar to the EOS C70 is combined with the power of the C400 cinema camera and features triple ISO bases of 800, 3200, and 12,800 in log/raw, upgraded Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus, and simultaneous 12G-SDI and HDMI video output. This new EOS C80 will feature a RF mount that should provide compatibility with fast, reliable Canon RF lenses, and a motorized ND filter wheel enables on-the-fly exposure tweaking. The 6K full-frame CMOS sensor should also enable it to offer exceptionally low noise, increased sensitivity efficiency, and better 4K imagery via 6K oversampling.

Recording Formats and Codecs The C80 really is powered by the improved light capture technology of the back-illuminated, stacked CMOS sensor and is set to feature multiple recording formats including up to full-frame 6K30 Canon Cinema RAW Light LT and cropped S35 up to 4K30 in RAW ST and 4K60 in RAW LT. You’ll also get oversampled 4K 120p or 2K 180p with maximized detail available, all with 4:2:2 10-bit color as well as slow and fast motion can be captured at rates up to UHD 4K120 in HEVC and AVC codecs. Canon reports that the C80 will be able to make your editing process easier using XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S codecs, featuring an easier naming system and folder structure, as well as metadata preservation, all within the established MP4 format.

Price and Availability For videographers looking to find the right cinema camera option, the C80 might be a nice middle ground between your higher end cinema cameras from Canon, Sony, Blackmagic, etc… and your smaller mirrorless options. The Canon EOS C80 is currently available to pre-order and is set to be available in November 2024. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 6K FF Back-Illuminated CMOS Sensor

6K30, DCI 4K/2K, UHD 4K120 S35 Recording

Full Frame and Super35 Modes

12G-SDI and HDMI Simultaneous Output

Triple-Base ISO: 800, 3200, 12,800

Cinema Raw Light LT, HEVC, AVC Codecs

16+ Stops of Total Dynamic Range

Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II, Built-In NDs

1 x BNC Timecode, 2 x Mini-XLR Audio In

2 x SD Card Slots, LUT/Long GOP Support