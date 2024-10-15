Announced at Adobe MAX in Miami, Florida, Adobe has shared several updates from the Frame.io team about the general availability of the next generation of Frame.io, as well as new updates and—yes—new cameras being added to the camera-to-cloud ecosystem.

Frame.io is now set to add several cameras from Canon, Nikon, and Leica to allow more shooters the ability to quickly get their media from the set to editors, producers, or whoever needs to work with it.

Let’s look at which cameras from the above brands are going to be part of the Frame.io C2C ecosystem and explore how you could consider upgrading your connected workflows.

Canon Joins Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud Canon C400 Canon With a focus on documentary filmmaking and news videography, Canon is set to add the new C400 and the smaller C80 to the Frame.io C2C ecosystem later this year. Both of these cameras feature Canon’s newly-developed 6K Full-Frame CMOS triple-base ISO sensor. Supporting Full Frame, Super 35, and Super 16mm (C400 only) modes these new cameras will allow teams to cinematically capture everything from run-and-gun footage to sit-down interviews with this Frame.io integration, which should also automatically have any footage stored safely in the cloud and immediately available to editors.

Nikon Joins Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud Nikon Z6iii Nikon Along with Canon, Nikon is set to add a handful of cameras to the Frame.io C2C ecosystem as well as the Nikon Nikon Z6iii, Z8, and Z9 (through NX MobileAir) to the family. These flagship Nikon mirrorless models are all designed to be hybrid cameras for both photographers and videographers alike. This makes them good candidates for camera-to-cloud workflows as their performance and capabilities are expanded even further with the This makes them good candidates for camera-to-cloud workflows as their performance and capabilities are expanded even further with the NX MobileAir app to instantly send files to Frame.io. Teams will be able to get footage to your editing tools while events are still in motion, while fans and viewers will be able to stay engaged in the action via timely social media posts. The release of the new firmware is slated for the first half of 2025.

Leica Joins Frame.io Camera-to-Cloud Leica SL3 Leica And finally, we can also share that Leica is set to add one camera to the Frame.io C2C ecosystem with the Leica SL3 set to join the group. With its incredible dynamic range, 60MP sensor, and 8K video capabilities, the SL3 is a great companion for brand shoots and on-the-go video and photo content. The Frame.io functionality will be available in 2025.