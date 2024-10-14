Along with the news that Adobe’s new Firefly video model is available starting today, Adobe has kicked off their Adobe MAX 2024 conference in Miami, Florida with some news about how this new AI video model is going to upgrade several features and tools in video apps like Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.

Adobe Firefly Video Model Hits Premiere Pro Firefly AI features have actually been in Premiere Pro for several years now, but this latest update is set to superpower a lot of tools starting today. Adobe has also shared that it has been deeply engaged with professional video editors over the past year to understand how generative AI can solve real problems in their work. “We believe our Firefly Video Model will revolutionize video editing in ways that video professionals are going to love. The latest innovations across Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io will empower video professionals to do their best work more quickly, efficiently and beautifully.” — Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. One of the most common challenges that has surfaced throughout this community engagement has been the ability to create new media from an existing clip to help fine-tune edits, hold on a shot for an extra beat, or add a few frames to cover a transition. This is why one of the most noteworthy updates is the new Generative Extend which is set to release as a beta update.

AI-Powered Generative Extend The new features included in Generative Extend (beta) will address a common but complex challenge in video editing by making it easy for video professionals to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions, and hold on shots longer for perfectly timed edits. This updated Firefly-powered version of Generative Extend is available in Premiere Pro as a beta update and has been designed to make shots a little bit longer by generating entirely new frames at the beginning or end of a clip. It can also be used to extend audio clips to create an ambient “room tone” to smooth out audio edits. Just click and drag for the perfect edit.