How Adobe’s Firefly Video Model is Set to Change the Game for Video Editing
A look at how Adobe’s AI-powered video model is set to upgrade features like Generative Extend and other tools in Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.
Along with the news that Adobe’s new Firefly video model is available starting today, Adobe has kicked off their Adobe MAX 2024 conference in Miami, Florida with some news about how this new AI video model is going to upgrade several features and tools in video apps like Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.
Adobe Firefly Video Model Hits Premiere Pro
Firefly AI features have actually been in Premiere Pro for several years now, but this latest update is set to superpower a lot of tools starting today. Adobe has also shared that it has been deeply engaged with professional video editors over the past year to understand how generative AI can solve real problems in their work.
“We believe our Firefly Video Model will revolutionize video editing in ways that video professionals are going to love. The latest innovations across Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io will empower video professionals to do their best work more quickly, efficiently and beautifully.” — Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe.
One of the most common challenges that has surfaced throughout this community engagement has been the ability to create new media from an existing clip to help fine-tune edits, hold on a shot for an extra beat, or add a few frames to cover a transition. This is why one of the most noteworthy updates is the new Generative Extend which is set to release as a beta update.
AI-Powered Generative Extend
The new features included in Generative Extend (beta) will address a common but complex challenge in video editing by making it easy for video professionals to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions, and hold on shots longer for perfectly timed edits.
This updated Firefly-powered version of Generative Extend is available in Premiere Pro as a beta update and has been designed to make shots a little bit longer by generating entirely new frames at the beginning or end of a clip. It can also be used to extend audio clips to create an ambient “room tone” to smooth out audio edits. Just click and drag for the perfect edit.
More AI-Powered Video Improvements
Along with Generative Extend, Adobe has also focused in on short-form video content with several new tools and features aimed at this style of video production. Here’s a full list of updates set to come to Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io with new features powered by the Firefly video model.
Premiere Pro:
- Premiere color management (beta), an entirely new color system that enables higher fidelity and more consistent color than ever before, automatically transforming log footage from nearly every camera into HDR and SDR – enabling an editor to get started faster with beautiful footage. Premiere Pro makes it easier than ever to create great videos with perfect skin tones, more vibrant color, and improved dynamic range.
- New context-aware properties panels that surface the most needed tools in a single convenient panel, cutting down mouse mileage for experienced pros and reducing the learning curve for new users.
- Speedier performance including ProRes exports now up to 3x faster, plus more hardware acceleration for faster playback.
- Expanded support for even more Canon, Sony, ARRI, and RED cameras that enable customers to import native files and start editing immediately.
- A fresh, new design that’s modern and more consistent.
After Effects:
- Enhanced 3D workspace with an expanded range of tools that support the ability to work with embedded 3D animations from imported 3D models.
- Integration of Substance 3D with After Effects enables designers to create stunning, photorealistic 3D elements that can significantly enhance the quality of 3D motion design and VFX projects. The new “Send to After Effects” feature in Substance 3D Painter allows artists to transfer fully textured 3D models directly to After Effects with a single click, empowering motion designers with new levels of 3D creative capability and efficiency.
Frame.io:
- All-new Frame.io simplifies complex collaboration across the entire content creation lifecycle and enables more complex workflows, richer, more expressive feedback and tighter review loops.
- Custom metadata model to tag assets with predefined or custom fields, allowing teams to easily create “Collections” that group content in any configuration they need.
- Canon, Nikon, Leica join Frame.io Camera to Cloud ecosystem – the fastest, easiest and most secure way to get media from the set to the people who need to work with it.
