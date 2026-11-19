‘Tis the season to find great savings, and some of the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are starting to come in hot. One of the big ones we’ve seen so far is Canon’s flagship EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera, which is set to get a $700 discount, dropping its retail price well below $3,000.

This is a significant savings opportunity for a high-end camera that sits at the top of the company’s mirrorless lineup. It’s also quite well-equipped for filmmakers and videographers in particular, so let’s check it out.

Canon R5 Holiday Deal Released over five years ago, the R5 has had a long and storied history. It’s also, quite impressively, still a top-of-the-line option for many videographers and photographers alike, thanks to its powerful 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor that offers high-resolution stills and video output, and the fine-tuned DIGIC X image processor complements this with speed. It works well in low-light situations thanks to its sensitivity from ISO 100-51200, which can be expanded to ISO 102400, and its quick continuous shooting up to 12 fps with a mechanical shutter, or silent 20 fps with an electronic shutter.

8K Raw Video Recording The big selling points for filmmakers and videographers, though, simply have to do with its impressively high-resolution DCI 8K 30 fps raw video recording, along with 4K recording up to 120 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit with Canon Log. H The R5 notably offers DR-PQ recording too, with in-camera HDR production and external recording; via the HDMI port, it supports a clean 4K output at up to 60 fps. It also offers both All-I and IPB compression options, along with Dual Pixel CMOS AF when shooting up to 8K RAW. Firmware update 1.4.0 for the R5 also has unlocked the ability to output 8K30, 10-bit video for ProRes RAW recording to the Atomos Ninja V+ recorder over an optional HDMI cable.

Price and Availability Again, this is a significant savings opportunity for a high-end mirrorless camera that’s still a top option today. If you’d like to check it out, here are the full specs and purchase options with this discount applied. 45MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

DIGIC X Image Processor

8K30 Raw and 4K120 10-Bit Internal Video

400MP In-Camera Files with No Software

Sensor-Shift 5-Axis Image Stabilization

12 fps Mech. Shutter, 20 fps E. Shutter

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with 1053 Points

3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

Subject Tracking with Deep Learning

CFexpress & SD UHS-II Memory Card Slots