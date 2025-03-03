We get it—it’s hard to keep up with all of the new cameras, lenses, and video gear announcements these days. As soon as a new camera comes out, it feels like a newer one is announced just a few months later. If you’re someone who always wants to stay on the cutting edge, it can be exhausting.

However, while it is true that there are more brands coming out with new cameras now than ever before, I’d argue that it’s very much a good thing. Not only is technology advancing at a rapid pace, but the competition is actually keeping pricing down as new announcements help to push the prices of the older, but still very capable, cameras down.

The latest example of this comes in the form of a $300 price drop for the Canon R5 Mark II, one of Canon’s best mirrorless camera options that is capable of some top-of-the-line photo and video work, yet already falling behind in the fast-moving news cycles.

Let’s look at the Canon R5 Mark II and explore what it offers with this new sub-$4,000 price point, its lowest entry point yet.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II So, in case you aren’t super familiar with the Canon R5 Mark II (or have forgotten since it was originally announced in July of last year ), at launch the R5 Mark II brought enough horsepower to allow Canon's highest-resolution mirrorless sensor to shoot a speedy 30 fps and capture 8K60p raw video. The EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera is a great option for a multimedia professional looking for versatility, image quality, and intelligence. With its 45MP sensor's stacked, back-illuminated design, it offers a pretty significant upgrade on the previous Canon R5 flagship. The Mark II version has proven to be quite capable at combining raw image data with high-volume, deep-learning datasets to produce gains in subject tracking and recognition, pre-continuous capture, blackout-free shooting, video resolution, maximum recording time, and more—all of which makes the R5 Mark II still one of the best options for all types of shooters and content pros.

$300 Off the Canon R5 Mark II Honestly, while price drops are nothing new (especially for a camera that’s coming up on being half a year old), it’s still always nice to see. The $3k-$4k price range has proven to be the sweet spot for high-end hybrid mirrorless cameras these days, so to see the R5 Mark II officially drop into this range is a nice sign for this range to remain correct. With that being said, the market is very oversaturated these days, and if you’re just looking for a quality 4K (or 6K) capable video camera, there are still cheaper options from other legacy brands like Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and Nikon, to name a few. Cinema camera lines are also dropping in price quite rapidly as well, so while the 8K at 60p video offered by the R5 Mark II is quite impressive, it’s not the end-all spec that it was at launch to some perhaps. Still, the Canon R5 Mark II is one of the best cameras offered by Canon and one of the best on the market. If you’ve been considering the R5 Mark II, now would be a great time to make the investment. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 45MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor

DIGIC Accelerator Processing

Dual Pixel Intelligent AF, Eye Control

8K 60 Raw/4K 60 SRAW/4K 120 10-Bit Video

Up to 30 fps, Pre-Continuous Shoot Mode

5.76m-Dot EVF with OVF Sim. View Assist

3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD

In-Camera Upscaling to 179MP

CFexpress & SD UHS-II Memory Card Slots

Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi 6 Support