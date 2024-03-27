While Nikon might suddenly be in the driver’s seat for the most talked about camera manufacturer in the film and video industry heading into NAB 2024, we’re a bit doubtful we’ll get any major announcements from them just yet in regards to their recent acquisition of RED Digital Cinema.

What’s more likely is that the same legacy, mainstay brands like Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Blackmagic Design, etc… will be the ones showcasing new cameras and improvements across the board. And for further proof of this, Canon has already announced several new updates coming to some of their flagship mirrorless cameras with new firmware updates for the Canon EOS R5 and R3.

Let’s take a look.

Canon Firmware Updates for Remote Servo Zooming We’ll look at firmware updates for both the Canon R5 and R3, but the biggest news for each might be the new ability to remotely control servo zooming from EOS Utility or Camera Connect when a Power Zoom Adapter is attached to compatible lenses. The other major update has to do with CFexpress cards as Canon will now allow for up to 2TBs to be used on these cards larger than 2TB, which should give shooters some extra ability to store video footage while out on the field. Here are the rest of the updates coming to each camera.

Canon R5 Firmware Update v2.0.0 Here are all of the new features and updates coming to the Canon R5 with firmware update v2.0.0: Enables servo zooming to be remotely controlled from EOS Utility or Camera Connect when Power Zoom Adapter PZ-E2/PZ-E2B is attached to a compatible lens Enables up to 2TB to be used on CFexpress cards larger than 2TB Fixes an issue that may cause the camera, in rare instances, to experience a delayed restart after the camera has gone into Auto Power Off Fixes an issue that, under specific circumstances, may prevent the image from being displayed in the viewfinder or on the screen causing the camera to stop operating, or Error Code 70 may be displayed Fixes minor issues You can download firmware update v2.0.0 here.

Canon R3 Firmware Update v1.7.1 And here are all of the new features and updates coming to the Canon R3 with firmware update v1.7.1: Enables servo zooming to be remotely controlled from EOS Utility or Camera Connect when Power Zoom Adapter PZ-E2/PZ-E2B is attached to a compatible lens Enables up to 2TB to be used on CFexpress cards larger than 2TB Fixes an issue that may cause the camera, in rare instances, to stop functioning when using GPS Fixes an issue that may display Error Code 70 when performing anti-flicker shooting at a shutter speed of 1 second or higher Enhances security for FTPS (File Transfer Protocol Security) connections Fixes an issue in which Mobile File Transfer may not function when connecting the camera to an iPhone compatible with USB 3.0 and higher Fixes an issue that, under specific circumstances, may prevent the image from being displayed in the viewfinder or on the screen causing the camera to stop operating, or Error Code 70 may be displayed Fixes minor issues You can download You can download firmware update v1.7.1 here