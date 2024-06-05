While Canon is a major multinational corporation whose reach extends far beyond the film and video industry housed in Los Angeles, CA, it does seem like Canon is timing out some of its major announcements this year to hit right here on the eve of the 2024 Cine Gear Expo in LA.

On the heels of announcing their latest cinema camera—the new Canon EOS C400—the brand has also revealed that a host of firmware updates are set to come out for several of their most popular cameras. These updates will add plenty of different new features and improvements, but the most notable might be a new “Sensor Mode” which could be great for on-the-run videographers.

Let’s look at all of the new firmware updates set to come to a range of Canon cameras, including the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C70, EOS R5 C cameras, as well as Canon XA75/70, XA65/60, and VIXIA HF G70 camcorders.

Canon Cinema Camera Updates Starting off with the Canon cinema cameras, the EOS C500 Mark II and the EOS C300 Mark III will both get updates to help keep up with the features housed in the new C400, including: “Sensor Mode” will be saved to an assignable button on the camera body to quickly change between Full-frame, Super 35mm, and Super 16mm crop modes.

The Focus Guide box will have two size options: Standard and Large (approximately two times larger than standard).

The camera LCD screen will display a playback marker in Media Mode.

For the EOS C300 Mark III camera: Cinema RAW Light HQ/ST/LT recording modes will be added. Auto ISO/Gain functions that can be operated from the camera menu, an assignable button, or with a compatible remote-control unit will be added.



Canon C70 and R5 C Updates The same Focus Guide and playback marker enhancements as the C500 Mark II and C300 Mark III cameras will be added.

The option of assigning functions to the select dial on the back of the camera, including AF subject selection, shutter, iris, ISO/gain, and white balance mode will be added.

For the EOS R5 C camera, the following will be added: Ability to adjust the thickness of the AF frame, making it easier to see in certain lighting conditions Ability to reset the AF position by pushing the joystick or setting buttons When shooting RAW VR content with Canon’s dual fisheye lens, you will be able to record both the peripheral illumination and chromatic aberration data. This will help with processing footage into smoother and even more amazing VR content than before the firmware update. New features from the March 2024 R5 firmware update.



Canon Camcorders Updates The option to view the date and time in the on-screen display (OSD) while recording will be added. The white balance will be able to be changed while recording.