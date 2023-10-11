According to reports shared on Canon Rumors, the upcoming Canon EOS R5 Mark II is set to double down on 8K video recording, but this time with a “massive” frame rate bump.

Now, there’s a lot to unpack here, but the reports seem to indicate that the R5 Mark II is indeed going to come out here soon—most likely in early 2024—and will return as the flagship camera to Canon’s mirrorless line.

Let’s explore everything we know so far about the Canon R5 Mark II and what this “massive” frame rate bump could mean both for its 8K video and for its potential high-frame rate capabilities. Plus, let’s see what filmmakers and video pros like yourself might be able to do with this new camera once it is officially announced.

Canon R5 Mark II 8K Rumors Really, when the Canon R5 Mark II is officially announced, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the Mark II will keep the 8K tradition established by its predecessor going. The 8K video recording was perhaps the R5’s most important—and buzziest—selling point as the market really hadn’t seen recording specs that high for a camera at that initial price point. Even today, with a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor capable of 8K Raw video at 30fps, the current R5 is still a worthy flagship offering. However, as is the case with any new camera on the market these days, consumers are always looking for that next bigger and better thing, so it would make sense for Canon to double down on the 8K and even kick things up a notch.

Massive Framerate Bumps That’s where the second part to these Canon rumors come in as the report shares details about a “massive” framerate bump coming to the R5 Mark II. On one hand, we’re led to speculate that this framerate bump will have to do with the highest-end 8K video that the camera will perhaps be capable of, in which case we could expect to possibly see 8K video recording at up to 60 fps. The way the rumors are worded though it sounds also like the high-frame rate capabilities of the R5 Mark II in general could be boosted as well. The current R5 is “only” capable of 4K at 120fps with 10-bit internal video. (Honestly, still great specs not worth scoffing over.) However, an upgraded R5 Mark II could most likely boost those specs as well, possibly to the tune of 4K video at up to 240 fps with the same, or better, internal recording capabilities. What to expect with the Canon R5 Mark II Credit: Canon