Study the User Manuel for Canon's Upcoming EOS R5 Mark II Now
Ready to learn more about the EOS R5 Mark II? Here’s a complete guide to the soon-to-be-released camera.
While most would agree that Canon’s just-announced EOS R1 camera is going to stand tall as the brand’s flagship mirrorless offering, it’s looking more like the also-announced EOS R5 Mark II might end up being Canon’s most exciting new camera for filmmakers and video pros.
With a 45MP sensor capable of recording 8K at 60fps raw video, the R5 Mark II will likely become the popular choice for video professionals looking to upgrade from any previous Canon R-series or other mirrorless cameras.
Yet, with the Canon R5 Mark II not set to release until later this summer, we’ll have a bit of time to see how the early reviews sway those looking to purchase one or the other as their release dates draw closer. For now though, if you are curious to learn more about the R5 Mark II then we have good news for you as Canon already pre-released the user manual for the camera—which you can check out below.
Canon R5 Mark II User Manual
Released on Canon’s website (and, thankfully, as a clickable web page format) the EOS R5 Mark II camera’s user manual is here and ready to review. It’s a great way to familiarize yourself with this upcoming mirrorless and peep how it might be in some ways the same—and some ways different—from the previous EOS R5 model.
Plus you can start to get a feel for how the camera might work and handle any specific video or photo needs you might have for any upcoming projects.
Furthermore, if you do feel sold and ready to pre-order the R5 Mark II, you can check out the full specs and purchase options below.
- 45MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor
- DIGIC Accelerator Processing
- Dual Pixel Intelligent AF, Eye Control
- 8K 60 Raw/4K 60 SRAW/4K 120 10-Bit Video
- Up to 30 fps, Pre-Continuous Shoot Mode
- 5.76m-Dot EVF with OVF Sim. View Assist
- 3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD
- In-camera upscaling to 179MP
- CFexpress & SD UHS-II Memory Card Slots
- Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 6 Support
