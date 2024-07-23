While most would agree that Canon’s just-announced EOS R1 camera is going to stand tall as the brand’s flagship mirrorless offering, it’s looking more like the also-announced EOS R5 Mark II might end up being Canon’s most exciting new camera for filmmakers and video pros.

With a 45MP sensor capable of recording 8K at 60fps raw video, the R5 Mark II will likely become the popular choice for video professionals looking to upgrade from any previous Canon R-series or other mirrorless cameras.

Yet, with the Canon R5 Mark II not set to release until later this summer, we’ll have a bit of time to see how the early reviews sway those looking to purchase one or the other as their release dates draw closer. For now though, if you are curious to learn more about the R5 Mark II then we have good news for you as Canon already pre-released the user manual for the camera—which you can check out below.