Since officially making the move from their famous DSLR line into mirrorless camera production with the original EOS R camera back in 2018, Canon has slowly developed a mirrorless lineup which is close to rivaling its DSLR legacy.

Of course, the journey hasn’t been without a few missteps as the EOS R itself, as well as its new flagship 8K R5 camera, have had issues with overheating when first released.

However, thanks to a steady stream of firmware updates which have solved many issues over the years, Canon’s mirrorless line continues to develop at a respectable clip, keeping owners or renters happy with their investments.

As such, Canon has announced a whole host of new firmware updates coming to a wide range of their EOS R line cameras, including the aforementioned R5, along with updates for the R6 II, the R3, the R8 and even the 1D X III.

Let’s take a look at all the firmware updates and where you can download them (plus how you can upload them) to your cameras today.

Canon R5 Firmware Update v1.9.0 Canon R5 Firmware Update v1.9.0 Credit: Canon The current flagship camera of Canon’s mirrorless EOS R lineup, the Canon R5 has had a solid history of firmware updates fixing issues and improving camera performance overall. This latest v1.9.0 update should bring some compatibility updates, support functions and fix a few bugs as well. Here’s everything included in update version 1.9.0: It is now possible to erase only voice memos attached to images. In addition, it is now possible to add and add voice memos to protected images. Enhanced security when sending captured images via FTPS transfer. Added support functions for software development support kit (EDSDK/CCAPI) for digital cameras. Fixed a phenomenon in which the camera operation was rarely effective after touch operation, and [BUSY] was displayed even when the camera was operated. Fixed minor bugs. You can check for the firmware update on You can check for the firmware update on Canon’s website here

Canon R6 Mark II Firmware Update v1.2.0 Canon R6 Mark II Firmware Update v1.2.0 Credit: Canon Billed as the mid-tier upgrade that we’ve all (potentially) been waiting for, the Canon R6 Mark II brought a similar form factor to its predecessor, but included enough new features to make it an appealing backup for many videographers and filmmakers alike—plus an A-cam for the right shooter or crew. The R6 II hasn’t needed too many firmware updates just yet, but this v1.2.0 should add some helpful support for Canon’s new fisheye lens plus provide enhanced security and support worth downloading. Here’s everything included in update version 1.2.0: Adds support for the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. Adds enhanced security when transferring images via FTPS transfer. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI). Fixes minor issues. You can check for the firmware update on You can check for the firmware update on Canon’s website here

Canon R3 Firmware Update v1.5.1 Canon R3 Firmware Update v1.5.1 Credit: Canon Probably the Canon camera to get the largest amount of updates and fixes, the Canon EOS R3 is another Canon camera beast which is capable of 6K at 60p RAW video (and 4K at 120p 10-bit internal video). This new update should finally improve several modes with the Camera Remote Application as well as provide overall more security and bug fixes. Here’s everything included in update version 1.5.1: Camera Remote Application: It is now possible to register the focus position in the preset function of the CR-A100. When used with the CR-S700R robotic camera system, it makes it easier for the photographer to focus on the intended subject distance and shoot. It is now possible to erase only voice memos attached to images. In addition, it is now possible to add and add voice memos to protected images. Enhanced security when sending captured images via FTPS transfer. If you press the “Exposure Compensation/Aperture Value Setting Button” while looking through the viewfinder, you can check the time in the viewfinder. Fixed a phenomenon in which the camera operation was rarely effective after touch operation, and [BUSY] was displayed even when the camera was operated. <Fixed a phenomenon in which the viewfinder and monitor screen were displayed and shooting was not possible in rare cases due to the operation of the AF-ON> button operation and the timing of the viewfinder on sensor. Fixed minor bugs. You can check for the firmware update on You can check for the firmware update on Canon’s website here

Canon R8 Firmware Update v1.1.0 Canon R8 Firmware Update v1.1.0 Canon On the flipside, the Canon EOS R8 is probably getting the most minor firmware update with version 1.1.0 for this compact, yet powerful, starter-level Canon camera. The update will add some basic functional support for software development support kits as well as a few minor bug fixes. Here’s everything included in update version 1.1.0: Added support functions for software development support kit (EDSDK/CCAPI) for digital cameras. Fixed minor bugs. You can check for the firmware update on You can check for the firmware update on Canon’s website here