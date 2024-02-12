The Canon EF mount was so popular that, nearly all cinema cameras had an EF mount option. Will the RF mount be just as popular?

While it's still early to tell, Canon has been joined by several other manufactures to offer some serious lenses for your camera.

For this "Deals of the Week," we look at Canon, Venus Optics, and Sirui to see what kind of glass you have access to for your next project.

Canon Zoom For a full frame camera like the Canon R5 C, have a nice range of telephoto glass is a must if you want tight composition. That 35mm lens you had on your Super35 or MFT camera just won't give you the same reach. But instead of getting several telephoto lenses, how about an L-series zoom?

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L This impressive L-Series lens offers a telephoto zoom focal length for getting closer to faraway subjects. Canon's lightest and shortest 70-200mm f/2.8 lens ever, the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM is engineered to make traveling more comfortable, offering a compact and portable design that's easy to pack and carry wherever you go. www.bhphotovideo.com $2799 $2499 Buy Now

Venus Optics Zero Distortion Wide Venus Optics and its Laowa series of lenses have been making a nice little niche in the lens space. While its anamorphic glass is a popular choice amongst budget filmmakers, the zero distortion wide angle lenses are much more intriguing in our opinion.

Venus Optics Laowa 15mm f/2 FE Zero-D The Canon RF-mount Laowa 15mm f/2 FE Zero-D Lens from Venus Optics is a rectilinear lens with a sophisticated optical design to effectively limit distortion. The bright f/2 maximum aperture makes this lens especially useful for astrophotography and low-light use, and when paired with the 5.9" minimum focusing distance, distinct shallow depth of field imagery can also be produced. www.bhphotovideo.com $849 $649 Buy Now

Sirui for Low Light Sirui has been Venus Optics competitor, offering its own series of anamorphic lenses at a similar price point. However, the company doesn't really have its own niche like the zero distortion wides that Venus Optics does. But that hasn't stopped Sirui from trying, and the Night Walker series attempts to make a budget cinema lenses that's perfect for low light or night shoots. While it doesn't cover full-frame, it's super fast T2.1 aperture makes it an asset when light is at a premium.