Previewed at Apple’s WWDC keynote this year, Canon has officially introduced its new RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual VR lens, an entry-level stereoscopic VR lens that's made for anyone eager to turn the stuff of everyday life into augmented reality with the Canon EOS VR System.

This new lens is set to be compatible with APS-C EOS mirrorless cameras like the EOS R7 and will feature an autofocus-enabled 60-degree field of view ideal to mirror human vision and produce photos and videos that will be able to be viewed on popular headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 3.

Let’s look at this new RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens and see how it could help you explore the future of VR and 3D storytelling—should you so choose.

The Canon RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual VR Lens Designed to be compatible with the EOS R7 in particular (which is the latest addition to Canon’s growing EOS VR System lineup), this new lens will feature a 7.8mm focal length and 60-degree angle of view which should provide an immersive field of vision for capturing detailed 3D content, which in turn should allow creators to the ability deliver captivating and lifelike visual experiences. “With the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, Canon is not only providing a new visual tool but also enhancing the way creators communicate using emerging VR, spatial, and 3D technologies. This lens allows users to capture immersive content, bridging the gap between traditional content creation and the latest in VR and Spatial imagery. It’s an exciting step forward in making high-quality 3D content more approachable for everyone.” — Hiroto Kato, Vice President, Imaging Products & Solutions at Canon U.S.A., Inc. Despite its advanced features, the lens still will operate much like a traditional 2D RF-mount lens, with a straightforward workflow that empowers even newcomers to VR and spatial production to achieve impressive results.

The Future of VR and 3D Content Canon predicts that as the demand for VR content will continue to climb, the need for user-friendly 3D imaging equipment will become increasingly important. The RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is designed to meet this demand, working seamlessly with devices from Apple Vision Pro to Meta Quest 3, lowering the barriers to creating 3D images, making immersive content more accessible for anyone, from casual hobbyists to dedicated enthusiasts. After a shooter captures video with this interchangeable lens, users will be able to leverage the EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro to convert footage to 3D 180° VR, or the EOS VR Utility software (separately available with a paid subscription) to convert the footage into 3D 180° VR, 3D Theater, and spatial video ready to be experienced on devices like the aforementioned Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3. static.bhphoto.com

Pricing and Availability The Canon RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is scheduled to be available in November 2024, here are its full specs and purchase options: Compatible with EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera

For Spatial Video with Apple Vision Pro

APS-C | f/4 to f/16

12.6mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

EOS VR System; Entry-Level 3D Lens

STM Stepping Autofocus Motor

Control Ring

Ultra-Low Dispersion Elements

Super Spectra Coating