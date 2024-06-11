As we continue to watch Apple’s big splash WWDC announcements ripple through the film and video industry, we have news to share about a new Canon RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens with you. This lens is 100% about unlocking VR applications on APS-C cameras and should be a perfect companion for those looking to create content for Apple Vision Pro editing and viewing.

So, if you’re interested at all in the future of VR content, which it sounds like many companies in this industry are pushing forward, then let’s share how you could potentially use this new Canon dual fisheye lens with its compatible EOS R7 camera.

Introducing the Canon RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye Lens Designed to help filmmakers and video professionals create more immersive stories, the new RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye Lens from Canon is a perfect companion for Canon’s EOS R7 APS-C mirrorless camera system with its full-frame equivalence of 6.2mm provided. The dual high-performance fisheye lenses will allow creators to capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery with a 144° field of view to a single image sensor, simplifying your workflow and saving you time in virtual post processes. As mentioned above, this new dual fisheye lens is designed to pair with Canon EOS R7, which is currently the only camera that it is compatible with at this point. With the EOS R7 shooters will be able to record up to 4K 30fps and will have additional features available like autofocus when capturing stills via its gear-type STM motor.

Expand Your Content into VR The goal of this new RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye Lens is to make VR content creation with a mirrorless camera more accessible and efficient than ever before. The lens was engineered to empower creators of all types and offers a nice balance between clarity and usability for vlog-style VR creation. “The RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM Dual Fisheye lens offers a solution to the growing demand for more affordable and accessible tools in the VR market. Whether you’re a social creator looking to expand your content into VR, or a filmmaker interested in making the jump from 2D to 3D content, this lens enables creators of all levels to comfortably explore VR content creation and generate amazing content.” — Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. The lens permits multiple methods of camera handling, from hand-holding to mounting on a gimbal or tripod-mounting. Canon’s available EOS VR Utility software is available separately with a paid subscription for a smooth editing process.